ETV Bharat / state

Revanth Reddy Must Apologise To Our Women MLAs: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) said he would consider the issue of a no-confidence motion against Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

The senior BRS leader also questioned what it means to say that he will not give a mike if the Chief Minister is criticised. He also expressed his anger at the alleged police misbehaviour towards women legislators in front of the Telangana Assembly this morning.

Speaking to reporters at the Telangana Bhavan here, KTR said he and other legislators had gone to the Assembly to question the government, and the entire state had seen how misbehaved the police had been.

KTR claimed that the police personnel held former Home Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's hair. He said that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was responsible for the attack on Sabitha Indra Reddy.

"If Kova Lakshmi is not there, Sunitha Lakshma Reddy would have fallen on the iron fences," he further claimed.

KTR said that the Legislative Assembly has become a place of misrule and Revanth Reddy only knows about "Destruction, Distraction and Diversion" and that he has done diversion politics to cover up the attack on women.

KTR reminded that senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi wear T-shirts and stickers and protest outside the Lok Sabha.

"Then why shouldn't we wear T-shirts and go to the Assembly," he asked. KTR further claimed that the police were saying that the Speaker had told them to stop him.

"It would be inappropriate for the Speaker to discriminate. We were elected to address public issues, and should we praise the Chief Minister without addressing public issues?" he said.

"Revanth Reddy, who is also the Home Minister, must apologise. We will not leave this issue here. We will also go to the National Women's Commission. There are many public problems," he added.

Meanwhile, BRS MLC Thatha Madhu's remarks on Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar created a ruckus when the police stopped BRS MLAs from going to the Assembly. A discussion was held in the Assembly after the afternoon adjournment on this.

Revanth Reddy demanded the dismissal of Thatha Madhu, who made objectionable remarks against the Speaker. He demanded that K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) must apologise as the Leader of the Opposition for the immoral language of his party member.

The CM said that Thatha Madhu's remarks on the Speaker were considered an insult to Dalits. Revanth Reddy described it as a dark day for Telangana.

"The insult to the Speaker should be considered an insult to the House. Such an insult has never happened in independent India. A member who used such language should be dismissed. If such things are tolerated, there will be no respect and decency in the legislature. KCR should ask the member to resign," the Chief Minister said.