Revanth Reddy Must Apologise To Our Women MLAs: KT Rama Rao
The Telangana Police objected to the entry of BRS legislators wearing black T-shirts into the Assembly. BRS leaders claimed that the police misbehaved with them.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) said he would consider the issue of a no-confidence motion against Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.
The senior BRS leader also questioned what it means to say that he will not give a mike if the Chief Minister is criticised. He also expressed his anger at the alleged police misbehaviour towards women legislators in front of the Telangana Assembly this morning.
Speaking to reporters at the Telangana Bhavan here, KTR said he and other legislators had gone to the Assembly to question the government, and the entire state had seen how misbehaved the police had been.
KTR claimed that the police personnel held former Home Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's hair. He said that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was responsible for the attack on Sabitha Indra Reddy.
"If Kova Lakshmi is not there, Sunitha Lakshma Reddy would have fallen on the iron fences," he further claimed.
KTR said that the Legislative Assembly has become a place of misrule and Revanth Reddy only knows about "Destruction, Distraction and Diversion" and that he has done diversion politics to cover up the attack on women.
KTR reminded that senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi wear T-shirts and stickers and protest outside the Lok Sabha.
"Then why shouldn't we wear T-shirts and go to the Assembly," he asked. KTR further claimed that the police were saying that the Speaker had told them to stop him.
"It would be inappropriate for the Speaker to discriminate. We were elected to address public issues, and should we praise the Chief Minister without addressing public issues?" he said.
"Revanth Reddy, who is also the Home Minister, must apologise. We will not leave this issue here. We will also go to the National Women's Commission. There are many public problems," he added.
Meanwhile, BRS MLC Thatha Madhu's remarks on Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar created a ruckus when the police stopped BRS MLAs from going to the Assembly. A discussion was held in the Assembly after the afternoon adjournment on this.
Revanth Reddy demanded the dismissal of Thatha Madhu, who made objectionable remarks against the Speaker. He demanded that K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) must apologise as the Leader of the Opposition for the immoral language of his party member.
The CM said that Thatha Madhu's remarks on the Speaker were considered an insult to Dalits. Revanth Reddy described it as a dark day for Telangana.
"The insult to the Speaker should be considered an insult to the House. Such an insult has never happened in independent India. A member who used such language should be dismissed. If such things are tolerated, there will be no respect and decency in the legislature. KCR should ask the member to resign," the Chief Minister said.
Telangana Ministers Sridhar Babu, Seethakka, Vivek, Jupally Krishna Rao, ruling party members Kadiyam Srihari, Whip Vemula Veeresham, and Kavampalli Satyanarayana were extremely angry over inappropriate comments made by Thatha Madhu on the Speaker.
They asked the Speaker to dismiss the member who made controversial comments. While Seethakka was speaking on the same issue, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar also got emotional.
BJP leader Maheshwar Reddy, Payal Shankar and AIMIM member Balala also condemned the comments on the Speaker. Earlier, Congress MLAs and MLCs complained to Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, demanding action against Thatha Madhu. They appealed to take immediate action against Thatha Madhu and cancel his membership.
Thatha Madhu said that he did not insult the Speaker. He said that if he had insulted the Speaker, he would withdraw his comments. He said that he had made some comments aimed at some policemen who had stopped him.
"I did not say anything to the Speaker. If the Speaker thinks I said that, I will retract my comments. I regret my words. They attacked me and tried to strangle me. I only said it angrily to those who attacked me," added Thatha Madhu.
Earlier in the day, Police stopped BRS MLAs and MLCs at the assembly gate. BRS leaders tried to enter the assembly premises wearing black T-shirts with slogans on them.
When the police objected, Harish Rao and several MLAs removed their T-shirts and protested there, wearing vests. This led to an altercation between the two groups. The police detained Harish Rao and other BRS MLAs. Former minister Jagadish Reddy fainted during the protests.
Harish Rao alleged that the police had misbehaved with his party MLAs. He was furious that the government was taking such steps to prevent BRS members from entering the assembly. He alleged that they were trying to hold a debate without the main opposition.
BRS MLA Sunitha Lakshma Reddy burst into tears at the entrance of the Assembly. She expressed her grief that the police had behaved inhumanely towards her.
Sabitha Indra Reddy criticised the CM for not having respect for women. "Did the CM order the police to choke the throats of BRS MLAs?" she questioned.
Sunitha Lakshma Reddy claimed her saree was pulled. "Today, women MLAs were humiliated as witnesses in the Assembly. Today is a dark day in the history of the Assembly. This is an issue related to the self-respect of women," Sunitha Lakshma Reddy told reporters.
The police responded to the protest of the BRS members. Khairatabad Zone DCP Shilpavali said that permission was not given because the black T-shirts worn by the BRS MLAs at the Assembly premises had objectionable words on them.
"Wearing black T-shirts is not a crime. We did not allow them inside because of the words on them. The police did not behave rudely with the BRS MLAs. We will look into the allegations being made by the BRS leaders about the police's behaviour. We will examine the videos related to the incident. The police acted only on the instructions of the Speaker," said Shilpavali.
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