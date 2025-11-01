ETV Bharat / state

Revanth Reddy Accuses BRS, BJP Of Maintaining 'Bond', Stalling Development Of Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has accused the BRS and BJP of maintaining a "bond" and attacked former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for spreading "canards" against the Congress government and creating "hurdles" for the development of the state.

Launching a campaign in support of the party candidate for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, V Naveen Yadav, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alleged that Kishan Reddy was stalling the development of Hyderabad by obstructing the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project and the Musi rejuvenation project.

"The BJP leaders are maintaining secret relations with BRS. The BJP’s victory in eight Lok Sabha seats (during the 2024 polls) was evidence for it. Did the two Union ministers (Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar) bring any funds to the state?" he asked on Friday.

He charged that the BJP MPs are canvassing in Jubilee Hills without asking for funds from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of Telangana.

Stating that the Congress has taken up development projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in Secunderabad Cantonment after the party won the by-election there, the CM appealed to the Jubilee Hills voters to support the Congress candidate Naveen Yadav.

"It is high time for the development of the constituency and not the sentiment. It will be a historic mistake if the Congress nominee is not voted to win the by-election," he said.

Revanth Reddy also hit out at BRS Working President KT Rama Rao for not taking care of Jubilee Hills during his tenure as the Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister for 10 years.