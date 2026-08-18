Reunited by Justice: Keralam Tribal Mother Wins 75-Day Battle To Reclaim Newborn
The emotional reunion brought joy to the tribal settlement along the Keralam-Tamil Nadu border, where residents celebrated Mini's return with her baby.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Wayanad: “I got my baby back… I am so, so happy. Thank you to everyone who helped me.”
With tears of relief, 20-year-old Mini, a tribal woman from the Nambikolli-Njangankolli settlement in Wayanad, finally held her newborn after spending 75 days separated from her child.
Mini's ordeal began long before she became a mother. Having lost her parents at a young age, she married Krishnan, a native of Pattavayal in Tamil Nadu. But tragedy struck again when Krishnan died unexpectedly while Mini was pregnant, leaving her dependent on her elderly grandmother.
Mini later gave birth at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. However, severe health complications following childbirth left her temporarily unable to care for the newborn.
With nobody else available to look after the child, the Tamil Nadu Child Protection Committee took temporary custody of the baby at the grandmother's request.
Once Mini recovered, however, getting her child back proved far more difficult than she had expected. Faced with bureaucratic hurdles, the young mother refused to give up.
She returned to her late husband's settlement and sought help from local residents and the police. With their assistance, she approached the Ooty court and placed her circumstances before the judiciary.
The court intervened and ordered the restoration of the child to Mini, taking into consideration the child's welfare and the mother's ability to care for her newborn.
The Child Protection Committee, which had initially taken custody of the baby during Mini's illness, subsequently facilitated the reunion after her recovery.
Local police also assisted Mini by verifying the child's whereabouts in Tamil Nadu and helping her navigate the legal process.
After nearly two-and-a-half months apart, mother and child were finally reunited.
The emotional reunion brought joy to the tribal settlement along the Keralam-Tamil Nadu border, where residents celebrated Mini's return with her baby.
For the young mother, the long ordeal ended with a simple but deeply emotional message: she had her child back.
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