ETV Bharat / state

Reunited by Justice: Keralam Tribal Mother Wins 75-Day Battle To Reclaim Newborn

Wayanad: “I got my baby back… I am so, so happy. Thank you to everyone who helped me.”

With tears of relief, 20-year-old Mini, a tribal woman from the Nambikolli-Njangankolli settlement in Wayanad, finally held her newborn after spending 75 days separated from her child.

Mini's ordeal began long before she became a mother. Having lost her parents at a young age, she married Krishnan, a native of Pattavayal in Tamil Nadu. But tragedy struck again when Krishnan died unexpectedly while Mini was pregnant, leaving her dependent on her elderly grandmother.

Mini later gave birth at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. However, severe health complications following childbirth left her temporarily unable to care for the newborn.

With nobody else available to look after the child, the Tamil Nadu Child Protection Committee took temporary custody of the baby at the grandmother's request.

Once Mini recovered, however, getting her child back proved far more difficult than she had expected. Faced with bureaucratic hurdles, the young mother refused to give up.

She returned to her late husband's settlement and sought help from local residents and the police. With their assistance, she approached the Ooty court and placed her circumstances before the judiciary.

The court intervened and ordered the restoration of the child to Mini, taking into consideration the child's welfare and the mother's ability to care for her newborn.