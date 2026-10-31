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Returning Officer Dies Of Heart Attack During Vote Counting For Sarpanch Elections In Rajasthan

Kota: A polling official died after suffering a suspected heart attack during the counting of votes for the Sarpanch elections in the Chechat and Khairabad Panchayat Samitis on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Returning Officer Suresh Meena. It is understood that Meena suffered a heart attack in the Kukda Khurd Gram Panchayat, located near Modak. He was immediately rushed—first to a facility in Modak and subsequently to the SRG Hospital at Jhalawar Medical College—where he passed away during treatment.

Meena was employed as an Assistant Engineer at the Kota Thermal Power Station.

Modak Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Prasad Meena stated that Meena was assigned as the Returning Officer for the Kukda Khurd Gram Panchayat. Voting took place peacefully during the day, and the counting of votes was underway late into the night when he suffered a heart attack. His condition suddenly deteriorated, causing him to collapse.

Returning Officer Dies Of Heart Attack During Vote Counting For Sarpanch Elections In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

He was immediately administered CPR and taken to the Modak hospital, where the medical team—having been alerted in advance—attended to him promptly. He was subsequently referred to another facility. The medical team at Jhalawar Hospital was also placed on high alert. Upon his arrival at SRG Hospital at 9:00 PM, he was administered electric shocks and CPR, but was declared dead shortly thereafter.

Meena held a B.Tech degree from the Bikaner Engineering College. He was a native of Lodaheda village in the Kanwas area and, at the time of his passing, resided in Samriddhi Nagar, located behind the Borkheda police station in Kota. His brother-in-law, Bhupendra Meena, said that his sister (deceased Meena's wife) Anita Meena, is a homemaker. Besides Anita, Meena is survived by two young children, aged 10 and 3.