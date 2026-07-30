ETV Bharat / state

Returning Home From Hospital, 10-Year-Old Girl Abducted And Murdered In Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: In a shocking crime case reported from Uttar Pradesh, a 10-year-old girl returning home after delivering food to her ill sister at the hospital, was abducted and later murdered in Gorakhpur, police said. Police, which did not immediately confirm sexual assault in the case, have recovered the body and arrested the accused.

According to the girl's father, who lodged a missing complaint about his daughter with the concerned police station, his elder daughter fell ill on July 27 and was admitted to the district hospital. On Tuesday night, while his younger daughter was returning home after delivering food to her sister at the hospital, a man dressed as a police officer abducted her and fled from the scene.

The complainant alleged that the accused lured his daughter after offering her to drop her home on his motorcycle and abducted her on the pretext.