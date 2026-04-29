ETV Bharat / state

Returning Home After Shopping For Brother's Wedding, Two Sisters Killed In Uttarakhand Road Accident

Khatima: In a tragic road mishap, two sisters returning after shopping for their brother's wedding died while five others were injured after a speeding car collided with an e-rickshaw parked on the roadside in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district.

The incident took place in the Sitarganj area of Udham Singh Nagar district on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Heena,22 and Nisha, 25, daughters of Raees Ahmed hailing from Nayagaon village in Sitarganj.

It is understood that the siblings along with their cousin Ruby had gone to the Sitarganj market to shop for their brother's wedding. After completing their shopping, the trio was returning home in an e-rickshaw. As they were disembarking from the three-wheeler along the highway near Nayagaon to pay the driver, a car approaching at high speed from Sitarganj lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle and crashed into the e-rickshaw.

The impact of the collision was so severe that both the passengers inside the e-rickshaw and those standing outside were thrown several feet away, sustaining critical injuries. In addition to the three sisters, four other passengers were also severely injured in the accident.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately reached the scene, and with the assistance of local residents, all the injured individuals were promptly rushed to the hospital.