Returning Home After Shopping For Brother's Wedding, Two Sisters Killed In Uttarakhand Road Accident
The sibling along with their cousin were returning from the Sitarganj market in Udham Singh Nagar when a speeding car rammed into the autorickshaw.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Khatima: In a tragic road mishap, two sisters returning after shopping for their brother's wedding died while five others were injured after a speeding car collided with an e-rickshaw parked on the roadside in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district.
The incident took place in the Sitarganj area of Udham Singh Nagar district on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Heena,22 and Nisha, 25, daughters of Raees Ahmed hailing from Nayagaon village in Sitarganj.
It is understood that the siblings along with their cousin Ruby had gone to the Sitarganj market to shop for their brother's wedding. After completing their shopping, the trio was returning home in an e-rickshaw. As they were disembarking from the three-wheeler along the highway near Nayagaon to pay the driver, a car approaching at high speed from Sitarganj lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle and crashed into the e-rickshaw.
The impact of the collision was so severe that both the passengers inside the e-rickshaw and those standing outside were thrown several feet away, sustaining critical injuries. In addition to the three sisters, four other passengers were also severely injured in the accident.
Upon receiving the information, the police immediately reached the scene, and with the assistance of local residents, all the injured individuals were promptly rushed to the hospital.
Among the injured, Ramkumar Gupta, Rajeshwari Gupta, Dalchand Kashyap and Prempal Gangwar—all residents of Sisaiya village—were admitted to a private hospital in Sitarganj. The three sisters were taken to the Sub-District Hospital. Noting the critical nature of their condition, doctors referred them to a tertiary care medical center. Heena passed away during treatment, while Nisha succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rudrapur. Ruby is currently still undergoing treatment.
The police have taken custody of both bodies and sent them for a post-mortem examination; they have also impounded both vehicles involved in the incident and have initiated an investigation into the matter.
Wedding Turns Into Tragedy
The tragic death of the siblings ahead of their brother's wedding has turned the celebrations into mourning. The groom's wedding procession (baraat) was scheduled to depart on Wednesday.
The incident has sent a wave of grief across the region. Several public representatives and local residents visited the bereaved family's home to offer their condolences.
Read More: