Returning From Birthday-Cum-New Year Party, Four Killed In Car Accident In Himachal Pradesh
The accident took place on the four-lane road near the Bhutnath bridge in Sarwari around midnight.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Kullu: In a tragic incident, four people returning from a birthday-cum-New Year party died after the car they were traveling in hit a parapet and then collided with a truck here on Wednesday night. The accident occurred on the four-lane road near the Bhutnath bridge in Sarwari, the headquarters of Kullu district.
Upon receiving information about the accident, the Kullu police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies from underneath the truck. One injured girl was initially taken to Dhalpur Hospital. Seeing her critical condition, doctors referred her to AIIMS Bilaspur, but she also died on the way to the hospital.
The deceased have been identified as Satpal Singh, 25, resident of Chamunda Nagar Dhalpur, Ritunjali alias Ruchi, 20, resident of village Sachani, Kashish, 20, resident of village Jalugran, Jari tehsil and Ankita, 20, resident of village Udaipur in Lahaul Spiti district.
Satpal's friends, who reached the hospital upon hearing about the accident, said that the victims had gone to Kasol to celebrate his birthday and New Year.
“Last night, at around 1 AM, while returning from Kasol, their car first collided with a parapet near Bhutnath and then were stuck under a truck parked on the roadside,” one of Satpal's friends said.
SP Kullu Madan Lal Kaushal said that they have registered a case under sections 281, 125(A) and 106 of the BNS. He said that the police have launched an investigation into the incident. According to the SP, one of the deceased, Satpal, was a tattoo artist and ran a shop in Akhara Bazaar, Kullu. The police have conducted post-mortems on the bodies and handed them over to their families, he said.
Meanwhile in another road mishap in Chalonthi, near Sanjauli, a suburb of the capital city Shimla, a car fell from one road onto another below leaving two people injured. According to the police, a Brezza car bearing registration number HP 30 B 4972 veered off the road near the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Sanjauli, on the way to the helipad, and landed in a ditch alongside the Circular Road. The driver was rescued from the car by the police and taken to the hospital. The identities of the injured have not yet been ascertained.
Read More: