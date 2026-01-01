ETV Bharat / state

Returning From Birthday-Cum-New Year Party, Four Killed In Car Accident In Himachal Pradesh

Kullu: In a tragic incident, four people returning from a birthday-cum-New Year party died after the car they were traveling in hit a parapet and then collided with a truck here on Wednesday night. The accident occurred on the four-lane road near the Bhutnath bridge in Sarwari, the headquarters of Kullu district.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the Kullu police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies from underneath the truck. One injured girl was initially taken to Dhalpur Hospital. Seeing her critical condition, doctors referred her to AIIMS Bilaspur, but she also died on the way to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Satpal Singh, 25, resident of Chamunda Nagar Dhalpur, Ritunjali alias Ruchi, 20, resident of village Sachani, Kashish, 20, resident of village Jalugran, Jari tehsil and Ankita, 20, resident of village Udaipur in Lahaul Spiti district.

Satpal's friends, who reached the hospital upon hearing about the accident, said that the victims had gone to Kasol to celebrate his birthday and New Year.