ETV Bharat / state

Return Of The Native: Berinag Woman Reunites With Ascetic Son After 46 Years

Pithoragarh: The sacred bond that a mother has with her children was there to see for everyone when a mother was united with her estranged son after a long gap of 46 years in the Berinag area of Uttarakhand.

The incident has been reported from Dauligad village in the Pausha Postala Gram Panchayat of Berinag that is located on the border of Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts. Nanda Devi recognised her son Buddhi Ballabh, who had come to the village as an ascetic. Emotions overflowed for both the mother and her son who were meeting after 46 years.

It is learnt that a village resident, Tara Dutt Upadhyay's son, Buddhi Ballabh Upadhyay, had gone missing when he was just 15 years old. Although Tara Dutt desperately tried to locate his son, the boy was nowhere to be found. Tara Dutt passed away in 2005.

However, his wife, Nanda Devi, kept her hope alive of seeing her son one day. She always asked the villagers and her family members to search for her son Buddhi Ballabh and to inform her if they had any inkling of his whereabouts.

Her wish came true at the age of 85 years when her son turned up at her doorstep on Thursday seeking alms. Hearing his voice, Nanda Devi kept staring at his face for a while and eventually recognised him. This made her embrace him, and she burst into tears. The son, now an ascetic, could also not hold back his emotions and wept in his mother's embrace.