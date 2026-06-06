Return Of The Native: Berinag Woman Reunites With Ascetic Son After 46 Years
The son had come home to seek alms from his mother to fulfil a tradition when the latter recognised him and embraced him amid tears
Published : June 6, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
Pithoragarh: The sacred bond that a mother has with her children was there to see for everyone when a mother was united with her estranged son after a long gap of 46 years in the Berinag area of Uttarakhand.
The incident has been reported from Dauligad village in the Pausha Postala Gram Panchayat of Berinag that is located on the border of Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts. Nanda Devi recognised her son Buddhi Ballabh, who had come to the village as an ascetic. Emotions overflowed for both the mother and her son who were meeting after 46 years.
It is learnt that a village resident, Tara Dutt Upadhyay's son, Buddhi Ballabh Upadhyay, had gone missing when he was just 15 years old. Although Tara Dutt desperately tried to locate his son, the boy was nowhere to be found. Tara Dutt passed away in 2005.
However, his wife, Nanda Devi, kept her hope alive of seeing her son one day. She always asked the villagers and her family members to search for her son Buddhi Ballabh and to inform her if they had any inkling of his whereabouts.
Her wish came true at the age of 85 years when her son turned up at her doorstep on Thursday seeking alms. Hearing his voice, Nanda Devi kept staring at his face for a while and eventually recognised him. This made her embrace him, and she burst into tears. The son, now an ascetic, could also not hold back his emotions and wept in his mother's embrace.
Their extended family members also reached the spot along with the villagers. Everyone was flooded with emotions on seeing the reunion of the mother and son after more than four and a half decades.
Nanda Devi said, "I always latched on to the hope that my son would come home one day to meet me." Meanwhile, Buddhi Ballabh related that after leaving home he worked in trucks and other vehicles. Thereafter he visited various temples and started his journey on the path of spirituality.
After staying at Haridwar for some time, he became an ascetic while staying in a temple in Bikaner in Rajasthan. He said that he came home to fulfil a tradition of seeking alms from the hands of his mother.
He related that on becoming an ascetic. he changed his name from Buddhi Ballabh to Buddhnath and moved to Himachal Pradesh. He now has dreadlocks that are over 12 feet long. Upon his arrival at his home, the villagers flocked to meet him in large numbers and sought his blessings as a holy man.
He enquired about his father, brother, paternal and maternal uncles. One of his cousins from Berinag, Anand Ballabh, also came to see him along with his family. Buddhi Ballabh explained that he would be staying with his mother for a few days and would then return to Bikaner.