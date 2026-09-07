ETV Bharat / state

'Return Of Land By Army, Upcoming Kashmir Campus Major Achievements': Jammu University VC Ahead Of Foundation Day

Jammu: Ahead of the 58th Foundation Day of the University of Jammu, Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai counted the return of over 147 kanals of university land by the Army and another 50 kanals granted for the varsity's Kashmir campus as the major achievements.

The JU is celebrating its 58th Foundation Day on Tuesday with Director, ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal Dr Dheer Singh to be the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu on Monday on the eve of the foundation day celebrations, VC Prof Rai said that it is always a matter of pride to celebrate the foundation day.

"When I look at my stay in the university as a VC, it gives me immense pleasure to see the kind of development we have gone through during these years. The university is moving towards a model of higher education that combines academic excellence and research with innovation, skill development, cultural rootedness and greater opportunities for students," he said.

He said that the effort of the university administration is to create a university where students get opportunities not only to earn a degree, but also to learn, innovate, create, participate and grow.

The VC said that the demand for returning over 147 kanals of varsity land under Army's had been lingering for over five decades. “But recently, due to the efforts of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and approval of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the university will get its land back and in exchange the Army will get land at some other place. We are hopeful to get the physical possession of the land in the next three months," he said.