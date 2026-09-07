'Return Of Land By Army, Upcoming Kashmir Campus Major Achievements': Jammu University VC Ahead Of Foundation Day
VC Prof Umesh Rai said that LG Manoj Sinha is expected to inaugurate the varsity's Kashmir campus in coming months, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Jammu: Ahead of the 58th Foundation Day of the University of Jammu, Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai counted the return of over 147 kanals of university land by the Army and another 50 kanals granted for the varsity's Kashmir campus as the major achievements.
The JU is celebrating its 58th Foundation Day on Tuesday with Director, ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal Dr Dheer Singh to be the Chief Guest on the occasion.
Addressing a press conference in Jammu on Monday on the eve of the foundation day celebrations, VC Prof Rai said that it is always a matter of pride to celebrate the foundation day.
"When I look at my stay in the university as a VC, it gives me immense pleasure to see the kind of development we have gone through during these years. The university is moving towards a model of higher education that combines academic excellence and research with innovation, skill development, cultural rootedness and greater opportunities for students," he said.
He said that the effort of the university administration is to create a university where students get opportunities not only to earn a degree, but also to learn, innovate, create, participate and grow.
The VC said that the demand for returning over 147 kanals of varsity land under Army's had been lingering for over five decades. “But recently, due to the efforts of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and approval of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the university will get its land back and in exchange the Army will get land at some other place. We are hopeful to get the physical possession of the land in the next three months," he said.
The exchange of land was approved by the Centre in July paving the way for the much awaited expansion of the Jammu University. The land on the left bank of the Tawi, opposite the present campus was allotted to the varsity in 1973.
According to a university statement, the sanction to hand over 147 kanals and 11 marlas of Army-utilised land to the UT Administration, for onward transfer to the JU, “closes a chapter that has weighed on the University's growth for over five decades, and it deserves to be recognised as one of the most consequential decisions in the institution's history”.
At Monday's presser, VC Prof Rai said that 10 kanals of land have also been allotted to the University for the Institute of Music and Fine Arts (IMFA) besides the 50 kanals of land allotted for its Kashmir campus at Bemina.
"We are hopeful that in the month of October the LG will inaugurate one building at our Kashmir campus," he said.
Prof Rai said that several new doctoral, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes have been introduced. B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering has started at UIET, Kathua Campus, while B.Tech in Robotics and Automation has been approved for the next academic year, he added.
The newly established Department of Foreign Languages is also introducing certificate and diploma courses in Spanish, German, French, Japanese, Chinese, Korean and Russian, among others.
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