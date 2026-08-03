ETV Bharat / state

Retiring Guntur Official Honours 11 Teachers Who Shaped His Life

Guntur: Think of a retirement from long service, and you know it is a farewell and speeches followed by some snacks. But for Chilukuri Purushababu, Deputy Registrar of the Guntur Cooperative Department, it was an occasion to honour the people who laid the foundation for his success: his teachers.

After completing 37 years of government service, Purushababu chose to dedicate his retirement celebration to the 11 teachers who guided him during his student days and played an important role in shaping his career and character.

An event held at a hotel in Guntur on Sunday, Purushababu invited his former teachers and felicitated each of them with mementoes. The teachers honoured were N. Tirupathaiah, P. Sukhadev, K. Lakshminarayana, V. Ramarao, K. Rammohanrao, P. Shankararao, K. Jagadeeswararao, N. Maheswararao, N.C.C. Rammohanrao, C. Sumathidevi and P. Purnimadevi. They had taught him at Raja Vasireddy Venkatadri Naidu College and Vikas College.