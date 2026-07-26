ETV Bharat / state

PMK Founder S Ramadoss Announces Retirement, Ending An Era That Reshaped Tamil Nadu Politics

Chennai: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Saturday announced his retirement from active politics and handed over the party leadership to his son Anbumani. He would no longer take part in political affairs, the Pattali Makkal Katchi founder said on his 88th birthday celebrations near Tindivanam here.

Dr S. Ramadoss was a pivotal force in Tamil Nadu politics for almost five decades. He is known to have brought about numerous changes in Tamil Nadu politics and national politics along with the social sphere. He charted a unique political path of alternating between alliance and confrontation with the two major powers in Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Coming from Keezhsiviri village near Tindivanam in Villupuram district, Ramadoss was born on July 25, 1939, to Sanjeevaraya Gounder and Navaneetha Ammal. Born into extreme poverty, Ramadoss completed his schooling amidst great hardship. Driven by a deep passion for medicine, he obtained his MBBS degree from Madras Medical College with the support of his family.

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After initially working at the Tindivanam Government Hospital, he later started a private clinic providing medical treatment to the poor and underprivileged at very low fees. He earned a reputation as a physician with a ‘healing touch’.

Reshaping Reservation

While practising medicine, Ramadoss was deeply distressed by the poverty and lack of awareness among the people of his Vanniyar community. Determined to uplift them, he gave up his medical practice and dedicated himself to social work, which laid the foundation of his future political career.

After meeting with leaders of various scattered Vanniyar organisations, he founded the Vanniyar Sangam in 1980. Prioritising education for uplifting his community, he organised the first conference in Erode that same year to demand reservations in education and employment. The conference compelled all of Tamil Nadu to take notice.

Dissatisfied with the government not addressing the demands, Ramadoss chose the path of agitation. Northern Tamil Nadu ground to a halt as thousands gathered to stage road blockades, rail blockades, and incidents of stone-pelting. Twenty-one people lost their lives in Police firing while 18,000 people, including Ramadoss, were arrested.

This agitation led to the inclusion of the Vanniyar community along with 108 others in the newly created Most Backwards Classes (MBC) category during the DMK's 1989 tenure. It was his first major victory.

Forming Pattali Makkal Katchi