PMK Founder S Ramadoss Announces Retirement, Ending An Era That Reshaped Tamil Nadu Politics
This physician with a 'healing touch' had a political stint marked by alternating between alliances and confrontations with the political powerhouses of DMK and AIADMK
Published : July 26, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Chennai: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Saturday announced his retirement from active politics and handed over the party leadership to his son Anbumani. He would no longer take part in political affairs, the Pattali Makkal Katchi founder said on his 88th birthday celebrations near Tindivanam here.
Dr S. Ramadoss was a pivotal force in Tamil Nadu politics for almost five decades. He is known to have brought about numerous changes in Tamil Nadu politics and national politics along with the social sphere. He charted a unique political path of alternating between alliance and confrontation with the two major powers in Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
Coming from Keezhsiviri village near Tindivanam in Villupuram district, Ramadoss was born on July 25, 1939, to Sanjeevaraya Gounder and Navaneetha Ammal. Born into extreme poverty, Ramadoss completed his schooling amidst great hardship. Driven by a deep passion for medicine, he obtained his MBBS degree from Madras Medical College with the support of his family.
After initially working at the Tindivanam Government Hospital, he later started a private clinic providing medical treatment to the poor and underprivileged at very low fees. He earned a reputation as a physician with a ‘healing touch’.
Reshaping Reservation
While practising medicine, Ramadoss was deeply distressed by the poverty and lack of awareness among the people of his Vanniyar community. Determined to uplift them, he gave up his medical practice and dedicated himself to social work, which laid the foundation of his future political career.
After meeting with leaders of various scattered Vanniyar organisations, he founded the Vanniyar Sangam in 1980. Prioritising education for uplifting his community, he organised the first conference in Erode that same year to demand reservations in education and employment. The conference compelled all of Tamil Nadu to take notice.
Dissatisfied with the government not addressing the demands, Ramadoss chose the path of agitation. Northern Tamil Nadu ground to a halt as thousands gathered to stage road blockades, rail blockades, and incidents of stone-pelting. Twenty-one people lost their lives in Police firing while 18,000 people, including Ramadoss, were arrested.
This agitation led to the inclusion of the Vanniyar community along with 108 others in the newly created Most Backwards Classes (MBC) category during the DMK's 1989 tenure. It was his first major victory.
Forming Pattali Makkal Katchi
He founded the PMK in 1989 with social justice at its core. At that time, Ramadoss declared that he would never contest an election, a pledge he honoured throughout. However, his earlier declaration that his family members would not enter the Assembly or Parliament did not hold in the long run.
Contesting independently in the 1991 Assembly elections, the PMK won only the Panruti constituency. It secured four seats in 1996. Realising that it was impossible to win by bypassing the DMK and the AIADMK, Ramadoss ventured into alliance politics.
By strategically aligning with either the DMK or the AIADMK depending on the prevailing circumstances, he ensured the PMK's voice was heard within the Assembly. Similarly, in national politics, he aligned with the opposing poles like the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ensuring the PMK's voice resonated in the Parliament as well.
He facilitated the appointment of Ezhilmalai from a Scheduled Caste as a Union Minister. During the DMK-Congress coalition government, he secured the Union Health Minister portfolio for his son, Anbumani Ramadoss. During that tenure, initiatives introduced by Anbumani such as the '108' ambulance service, anti-tobacco campaigns and polio eradication drives received international acclaim.
At one point, Ramadoss declared that he would never again ally with the Dravidian parties. However, he later faced criticism for entering into alliances with the DMK and AIADMK again.
Triumphs And Setbacks
Despite numerous attempts to sideline the PMK in politics, both the DMK and the AIADMK had to seek out the PMK for talks. Ramadoss’s political journey was marked by a mix of triumphs and setbacks. The PMK would sometimes win every seat it contested in one election only to face defeat in every single constituency in the very next.
Ramadoss, who had long been an unshakable force in both state and national politics, faced setbacks in recent years. The appointment of Anbumani as the PMK leader in 2022 led to a power struggle between father and son within both the party and the Vanniyar Sangam.
This simmering conflict burst into the open during the General Council meeting in December 2024, when Ramadoss announced his daughter Srikanthi’s son, Mukundhan, as the leader of the PMK Youth Wing; Anbumani expressed his protest by hurling the microphone right on stage.
Subsequently, Ramadoss levelled several accusations against Anbumani and removed him from the post of party leader. However, Anbumani managed to wrest control of the PMK with the support of party functionaries.
The ensuing 2026 Assembly election dealt a massive blow to Ramadoss, where Anbumani, who had allied with the AIADMK, won four constituencies while Ramadoss and his associates, who had allied with Sasikala, lost their security deposit in all 40 constituencies they contested.
Amidst this, Ramadoss, whose health had begun to decline, eventually reconciled and joined hands with his son Anbumani once again. Despite any anger he might have felt, the sight of Ramadoss embracing his son and weeping moved the hearts of onlookers. It was against this backdrop that Ramadoss, on his 88th birthday on Friday, announced his retirement from active politics after handing over his responsibilities to Anbumani.
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