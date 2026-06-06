ETV Bharat / state

Retired UP Deputy SP Among Two Arrested For Allegedly Blackmailing Mehandipur Balaji Mahant

Collage of the two accused apprehended by Uttar Pradesh Police ( Etv Bharat )

Agra: Rakabganj police station officials have arrested two men, including a retired Uttar Pradesh Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Agra for allegedly attempting to blackmail the mahant of the famous Mehandipur Balaji Temple in Rajasthan's Dausa district.

Rakabganj Station House Officer Yogesh Nagar said efforts are underway to trace and arrest other individuals allegedly involved in the case.

Nagar said the main accussed Vivek Sharma had served in the Uttar Pradesh Police and retired as a Deputy SP.

After retirement, he settled in Agra, where he started a YouTube channel. Jitendra was reportedly associated with him in the venture, Nagar added. Investigators said the duo conspired to blackmail Mahant Naresh Puri using purported private videos.

Anuj Kumar, a resident of Jaipur and a servant of Mahant Naresh Puri, filed a complaint at Rakabganj police station on May 31, 2026. In his complaint, Kumar alleged that he received a phone call from Jitendra, whose number appeared under the name "Arif" on Truecaller.