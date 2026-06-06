Retired UP Deputy SP Among Two Arrested For Allegedly Blackmailing Mehandipur Balaji Mahant
The accused had initially called Kumar on May 26 and summoned him to a hotel in Agra, where they allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Agra: Rakabganj police station officials have arrested two men, including a retired Uttar Pradesh Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Agra for allegedly attempting to blackmail the mahant of the famous Mehandipur Balaji Temple in Rajasthan's Dausa district.
Rakabganj Station House Officer Yogesh Nagar said efforts are underway to trace and arrest other individuals allegedly involved in the case.
Nagar said the main accussed Vivek Sharma had served in the Uttar Pradesh Police and retired as a Deputy SP.
After retirement, he settled in Agra, where he started a YouTube channel. Jitendra was reportedly associated with him in the venture, Nagar added. Investigators said the duo conspired to blackmail Mahant Naresh Puri using purported private videos.
Anuj Kumar, a resident of Jaipur and a servant of Mahant Naresh Puri, filed a complaint at Rakabganj police station on May 31, 2026. In his complaint, Kumar alleged that he received a phone call from Jitendra, whose number appeared under the name "Arif" on Truecaller.
The caller allegedly claimed to possess private videos of the mahant and threatened that they could be circulated on social media and news platforms.
Police said the accused had initially called Kumar on May 26 and summoned him to a hotel in Agra, where they allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh in exchange for suppressing the videos. When the demand was refused, Kumar was reportedly called to another location near Shahjahan Garden.
According to the complaint, Jitendra arrived with three other individuals, including Vivek Sharma. The accused allegedly threatened to tarnish the mahant's reputation if the money was not paid. Kumar also alleged that ₹1 lakh was forcibly taken from him during the meeting.
Following the registration of an FIR, Rakabganj police launched an investigation. Officials found that the mobile numbers used to contact the complainant had been obtained using fake identities. CCTV footage from the hotel reportedly provided crucial evidence, leading to the arrest of Vivek Sharma and Jitendra on June 1.
Police also recovered a rifle from the accused. The weapon was identified as Vivek Sharma's licensed firearm, and additional charges under the Arms Act have been invoked.
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