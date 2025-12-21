ETV Bharat / state

Retired Teacher Honoured With 'Blood Thulabhara' On His 80th Birthday In Karnataka

Haveri(Karnataka): Akkialuru village in Haveri district’s Hangal taluk, widely known as the hometown of blood donors, witnessed an extraordinary and deeply emotional tribute on Saturday. Former students of retired English teacher PR Math celebrated his 80th birthday by performing a rare ‘blood Thulabhara’, along with a book Thulabhara, expressing their gratitude in a way rarely seen.

Math, who taught for about 34 years and 10 months, was the ‘favourite teacher’ of all the students. On the occasion of their teacher’s 80th birthday, old students from Akkialuru and surrounding districts performed a ‘blood thulabhara’.

Even after retirement, Math teaches students at Mudenur in Ranebennur taluk. The villagers have expressed their appreciation for his love of education even at such an old age.

Blood donation by 108 students

The blood donation camp in the form of ‘blood thulabhara’ was held at the Hanagal Kumareshwara Kalyana Mantapa in Akkialur. More than 108 students donated blood at the donation camp. At the same time, the blood donors were informed about various factors, including blood group and haemoglobin level in the blood. Blood donors who had already donated blood many times also donated blood in this blood donation camp.