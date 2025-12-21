Retired Teacher Honoured With 'Blood Thulabhara' On His 80th Birthday In Karnataka
Over 108 students donated blood at the camp in the form of ‘blood thulabhara’ at the Hanagal Kumareshwara Kalyana Mantapa in Akkialur.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 5:08 PM IST
Haveri(Karnataka): Akkialuru village in Haveri district’s Hangal taluk, widely known as the hometown of blood donors, witnessed an extraordinary and deeply emotional tribute on Saturday. Former students of retired English teacher PR Math celebrated his 80th birthday by performing a rare ‘blood Thulabhara’, along with a book Thulabhara, expressing their gratitude in a way rarely seen.
Math, who taught for about 34 years and 10 months, was the ‘favourite teacher’ of all the students. On the occasion of their teacher’s 80th birthday, old students from Akkialuru and surrounding districts performed a ‘blood thulabhara’.
Even after retirement, Math teaches students at Mudenur in Ranebennur taluk. The villagers have expressed their appreciation for his love of education even at such an old age.
Blood donation by 108 students
The blood donation camp in the form of ‘blood thulabhara’ was held at the Hanagal Kumareshwara Kalyana Mantapa in Akkialur. More than 108 students donated blood at the donation camp. At the same time, the blood donors were informed about various factors, including blood group and haemoglobin level in the blood. Blood donors who had already donated blood many times also donated blood in this blood donation camp.
Akkialuru, the hub of blood donors
Akkialuru in Haveri district is known as the hometown of blood donors. This village has the highest number of blood donors. The blood donation camp held in this village on Saturday was the 50th blood donation camp. Police constable Karibasappa Gondi, who has donated blood 179 times in a row, also donated blood at this camp.
Akkialuru was awarded the title of having organised the largest number of blood donation camps in Haveri district. The staff of the blood bank of Haveri District Hospital collected blood. More than 10 staff members collected blood at the blood donation camp under the supervision of the blood bank officer Dr. Basavaraj Talwara.
An emotional Math expressed his satisfaction over the tribute shown to him by his students. “Usually, we have seen sugar, coins, rice, Rudraksha, jaggery, silver and gold Thulabhara. We have also seen this kind of thulabhara for the Swamijis and the Peethadhikaris of the Math. But I have never such a blood thulabhara like this. It makes me happy that the students I taught are doing this kind of blood Thulabhara,” he said.