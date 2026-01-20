ETV Bharat / state

Retired Teacher Booked For Concealing Identity To Secure Job In Haryana Education Dept

Faridabad: A retired teacher has been booked for securing a job in the Haryana education department by suppressing his identity. The Sarai Khwaja police station in Faridabad has registered a case of fraud against the accused after a complaint was filed by the principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School.

The complainant said the accused teacher, Lalit Bhardwaj, had secured an appointment as a social science teacher through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission in 2004 by concealing his true identity using forged documents. When his educational records were verified by the school, several serious irregularities came to the fore.

Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said it was revealed during the investigation that the accused's name has been mentioned as Lalaram, son of Shiv Kumar, in the 10th, 12th, and graduation certificates. "However, his appointment in the education department was under the name of Lalit Bhardwaj. This entire matter came to light when repeated complaints were filed through the Chief Minister's portal in 2020 and 2021. Based on them, the education department initiated a departmental inquiry," he added.