ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Serviceman Kills Self, Claims Mental Harassment By Three Individuals Including Pak Spy In Rajasthan's Anupgarh

Anupgarh: A 65-year-old ex-serviceman who allegedly died by suicide at his house in Ward No 7 of Rajasthan's Anupgarh on Saturday, left behind an eight-page suicide note in which he accused three individuals of mentally harassing him for a long time and claiming one of them is a Pakistani spy.

Anupgarh police station officer Kartar Singh said the ex-serviceman died by suicide at his residence on Saturday. "Upon receiving information about the incident, local police rushed to the spot and completed the necessary legal procedures before sending the body to a government hospital mortuary for postmortem. After the postmortem was completed on Sunday, the body was handed over to the family," he said. Singh said the matter is sensitive and a probe has been initiated into the incident.

In the eight-page note, the deceased stated that certain people had been mentally harassing him for a long time. In the note, he clearly stated that a person was persistently demanding sensitive information related to the Indian Army and military activities. Calling the person a Pakistani spy, deceased wrote that he was a patriot and would not betray his country at any cost. He wrote that he would sacrifice his life but would not divulge any confidential information related to the Indian Army to anyone.

On the last page of the note, the deceased appealed to the police to take strict legal action against those responsible for his death. He also wrote that he had strong fears that the person in question might kidnap him and attempt to obtain military information. This fear, threats, and constant mental pressure led him to take the step.