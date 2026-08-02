Ex-Serviceman Kills Self, Claims Mental Harassment By Three Individuals Including Pak Spy In Rajasthan's Anupgarh
The deceased wrote he was a patriot and would not betray his country at any cost.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 9:14 PM IST
Anupgarh: A 65-year-old ex-serviceman who allegedly died by suicide at his house in Ward No 7 of Rajasthan's Anupgarh on Saturday, left behind an eight-page suicide note in which he accused three individuals of mentally harassing him for a long time and claiming one of them is a Pakistani spy.
Anupgarh police station officer Kartar Singh said the ex-serviceman died by suicide at his residence on Saturday. "Upon receiving information about the incident, local police rushed to the spot and completed the necessary legal procedures before sending the body to a government hospital mortuary for postmortem. After the postmortem was completed on Sunday, the body was handed over to the family," he said. Singh said the matter is sensitive and a probe has been initiated into the incident.
In the eight-page note, the deceased stated that certain people had been mentally harassing him for a long time. In the note, he clearly stated that a person was persistently demanding sensitive information related to the Indian Army and military activities. Calling the person a Pakistani spy, deceased wrote that he was a patriot and would not betray his country at any cost. He wrote that he would sacrifice his life but would not divulge any confidential information related to the Indian Army to anyone.
On the last page of the note, the deceased appealed to the police to take strict legal action against those responsible for his death. He also wrote that he had strong fears that the person in question might kidnap him and attempt to obtain military information. This fear, threats, and constant mental pressure led him to take the step.
Singh said it would not be appropriate to comment before the investigation is complete. "The veracity of the allegations made in the note can be ascertained after the investigation," he said.
Meanwhile, former Ward No 8 councilor Paramjit Kaur, whom the deceased referred to as his sister in his note, said he had called her three days ago and complained about being constantly harassed by certain individuals. "The deceased was under a lot of stress and appeared to be mentally disturbed due to the threats," Kaur said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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