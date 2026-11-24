ETV Bharat / state

Retired School Teacher Walks 16 Km After E-Cycle Batteries Fail, Hyderabad Consumer Court Orders Refund

Hyderabad: A 61-year-old retired private school teacher from Gandipet in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district was forced to walk 16 km after his newly purchased electric bicycle, advertised as offering 110 km on a single charge, ran out of battery after only 64 km of the journey.

Acting against the misleading mileage advertisement, the Hyderabad District Consumer Commission-II ordered a full refund of the purchase price and compensation to the retired teacher. The commission directed SS Bikes, a Haryana-based company, to refund the purchase price along with 12 percent interest and pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for the complainant's mental agony apart from Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

Complainant, Ram Pyare Singh, came across an advertisement by SS Bikes on Amazon in August 2024. The company claimed that its Cargo-X Long Range electric bicycle could travel over 110 km on a single charge. After a sales representative reiterated the mileage claim, Singh was convinced to purchase the vehicle.

Singh paid Rs 40,000 online on August 20, 2024. Although the company promised delivery within a week, the bicycle reached his home on September 3.

To test the mileage claim, Singh set out from Suncity in Hyderabad toward Chevella on September 16, 2024, aiming to cover 80 km. However, the bicycle's batteries completely drained after covering only 64 km. Stranded midway, he was forced to walk 16 km at the age of 61 to get back home.

Singh tried contacting the company through phone calls and WhatsApp messages, but received no response.