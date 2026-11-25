ETV Bharat / state

Retired Private Firm Employee Duped Of Rs 29.54 Lakh In Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Three Held

The three accused in police custody ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Cyber Crime and Economic Offences Police arrested three persons for allegedly duping a retired employee of a private company of Rs 29.54 lakh on the pretext of high returns on investment in a fake trading platform.

The accused are Harish Kumar, Mohammad Naushad Ali alias Avinash Mishra, and Mayank. The accused had set a trap by posting fake advertisements on Facebook. Police said a 59-year-old retired employee of a private company residing in Bhubaneswar responded to the advertisement on April 21 this year.

After the victim registered with the link provided in the advertisement, two individuals, Mohit Parikh and Ashok Kumar contacted him and introduced themselves as senior financial advisors of a trading trading platform called Rovex Market. The accused gained the victim's trust through persistent phone calls, WhatsApp chats and Zoom meetings involving screen sharing. They enticed the victim by promising him high returns and the prospect of doubling his investment. Convinced by the accused, the victim invested Rs 9.54 lakh between April 23 and 28 using his HDFC credit card. The victim was then persuaded by the accused to opt for a golden card membership of the trading platform by being offered a bonus of $15,000.