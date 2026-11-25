Retired Private Firm Employee Duped Of Rs 29.54 Lakh In Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Three Held
The victim was made to pay the amount on pretext of investing in a trading firm with the promise of double returns, reports Satyajit Rout.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Cyber Crime and Economic Offences Police arrested three persons for allegedly duping a retired employee of a private company of Rs 29.54 lakh on the pretext of high returns on investment in a fake trading platform.
The accused are Harish Kumar, Mohammad Naushad Ali alias Avinash Mishra, and Mayank. The accused had set a trap by posting fake advertisements on Facebook. Police said a 59-year-old retired employee of a private company residing in Bhubaneswar responded to the advertisement on April 21 this year.
After the victim registered with the link provided in the advertisement, two individuals, Mohit Parikh and Ashok Kumar contacted him and introduced themselves as senior financial advisors of a trading trading platform called Rovex Market.
The accused gained the victim's trust through persistent phone calls, WhatsApp chats and Zoom meetings involving screen sharing. They enticed the victim by promising him high returns and the prospect of doubling his investment.
Convinced by the accused, the victim invested Rs 9.54 lakh between April 23 and 28 using his HDFC credit card. The victim was then persuaded by the accused to opt for a golden card membership of the trading platform by being offered a bonus of $15,000.
He was told that an additional investment of Rs 15 lakh for availing the membership. The victim responded and liquidated his fixed deposit and transferred Rs 20 lakh via RTGS to an account held by M/S LP Enterprises in New Delhi. The accused extracted another Rs 5 lakh from the victim, claiming it was for 'capital gains tax' payable to the government of Great Britain.
After the victim was duped of Rs 29.54 lakh, the accused switched off their mobile phones. The victim, realizing he had been a victim of cyber fraud, filed a complaint with police on June 7. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the account under 'M/S LP Enterprises'—to which the money was transferred—is based in Delhi. Although the account holder has been identified, he is currently absconding.
Police said the account is linked to three other cases of cyber fraud reported in Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. Meanwhile, the accused were sent to judicial custody after being produced in a court in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.
Also Read
16 Members Of Cyber Fraud Gang Apprehended By West Bengal Police In Odisha's Bhubaneswar