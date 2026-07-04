ETV Bharat / state

Retired Patna Professor Duped Of Rs 82.53 Lakh In Eight-Day 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Fraud

Patna: Cyber fraudsters allegedly duped a retired professor in Bihar's capital of Rs 82.53 lakh by threatening him with a fake "digital arrest" and falsely claiming he was involved in anti-national activities and money laundering.

The victim, Mohammad Ghyasuddin, a retired professor of Tibbi College living in Nayatola, Phulwari Sharif, lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police Station, following which an FIR has been registered and an investigation has begun.

According to police, the fraud began on March 27, 2026, when Ghyasuddin received a phone call from a person claiming to be a CBI officer.

The caller alleged that the professor's mobile number had been used for anti-national activities and that a bank account linked to the number had been involved in suspicious transactions worth crores of rupees in a money-laundering case.

The fraudsters further claimed that a criminal case had already been registered against him and threatened that he would be arrested immediately and sent to jail if he did not cooperate with the investigation.

Kept Under 'Digital Arrest' For Days

Police said the cyber criminals kept the retired professor under a so-called "digital arrest" until April 8, maintaining constant contact through WhatsApp calls and messages.

He was allegedly instructed not to disclose the matter to any family member, friend or acquaintance. Under continuous psychological pressure and fear of arrest, he was allegedly forced to transfer Rs 82.53 lakh to multiple bank accounts through Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in several instalments.

According to the complaint, the cyber fraudsters continued threatening the retired professor through WhatsApp until the last week of June.