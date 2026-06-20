Retd Noida Banker Dies After Alleged Assault By Neighbour Following Parking Dispute; Accused Arrested
A 77-year-old retired bank officer died allegedly after being assaulted and pushed to the ground by his neighbour following a dispute over vehicle parking.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 10:09 AM IST
Noida: A minor dispute over vehicle parking turned fatal in Noida's Sector-15 as a retired bank officer died after he was allegedly assaulted and pushed to the ground by his neighbour. Police have arrested the accused.
The deceased, identified as Prakash Chandra (77), was living in house number B-100 in Sector-15 under Phase-1 police station limits.
As per police, the incident took place on Thursday night when Prakash Chandra got into an argument with his neighbour Ansh Goyal (30), resident of B-101, over parking of a bike and a car outside their homes.
The argument soon turned violent as Ansh allegedly assaulted the elderly man and pushed him with such force that the latter lost balance and fell onto the road. Prakash Chandra suffered serious injuries on his elbow and other parts of his body and became unconscious.
Following this, victim's daughter-in-law Megha called an ambulance, and rushed him to the District Hospital in Sector-39, Noida. However, as his condition was critical, doctors referred him to Kailash Hospital in Sector-27. However, he died during treatment.
Receiving information, Phase-1 police station SHO Amit Kumar Mann reached the spot along with his team, took custody of the body and sent it for post mortem.
As per police, a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's family members.
Police Statement
ADCP Noida Manisha Singh said that Prakash Chandra and Ansh had an argument over parking a bike outside their houses. During the altercation, Ansh Goyal allegedly pushed Prakash Chandra. The elderly man sustained an open injury to his elbow after the abrupt fall.
Soon, family members called an ambulance and admitted him to the District Hospital in Sector-39, Noida. He was later referred to Kailash Hospital in Sector-27, where he died during treatment.
Inquest proceedings are being carried out by the concerned police station officials. There is no law-and-order issue in the area, she added.
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