ETV Bharat / state

Retd Noida Banker Dies After Alleged Assault By Neighbour Following Parking Dispute; Accused Arrested

Noida: A minor dispute over vehicle parking turned fatal in Noida's Sector-15 as a retired bank officer died after he was allegedly assaulted and pushed to the ground by his neighbour. Police have arrested the accused.

The deceased, identified as Prakash Chandra (77), was living in house number B-100 in Sector-15 under Phase-1 police station limits.

As per police, the incident took place on Thursday night when Prakash Chandra got into an argument with his neighbour Ansh Goyal (30), resident of B-101, over parking of a bike and a car outside their homes.

The argument soon turned violent as Ansh allegedly assaulted the elderly man and pushed him with such force that the latter lost balance and fell onto the road. Prakash Chandra suffered serious injuries on his elbow and other parts of his body and became unconscious.

Following this, victim's daughter-in-law Megha called an ambulance, and rushed him to the District Hospital in Sector-39, Noida. However, as his condition was critical, doctors referred him to Kailash Hospital in Sector-27. However, he died during treatment.

Receiving information, Phase-1 police station SHO Amit Kumar Mann reached the spot along with his team, took custody of the body and sent it for post mortem.