Retired Maj Gen Goes Missing In Haryana's Panchkula

Maj Gen (retd) BPS Virk went missing on October 8 but his wife lodged a missing complaint at Sector-5 police station only on October 26.

A retired Major General of the Indian Army has gone missing from his residence in Haryana's Panchkula.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
Published : October 27, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST

Panchkula: A retired Major General of the Indian Army has gone missing from his residence in Haryana's Panchkula.

Maj Gen (retd) BPS Virk's wife, Gurkanwal, lodged a missing complaint with Sector-5 police station in which she stated her husband has been untraceable for the last 19 days.

Gurkanwal said and her husband had been residing in the home after the latter's retirement. On October 8, Maj Gen (retd) Virk left home and never returned. She said the day Maj Gen (retd) Virk left home, she was in her office at Sector-22 in Chandigarh. She said as her husband did not return home, she searched for him but in vain. Gurkanwal said Maj Gen (retd) Virk had sent her a message that he was leaving home and when she returned, he was not around.

She then lodged the complaint but after 18 days on October 26. In-charge of Sector-5 police station, Kuldeep said "Efforts are being made to trace the last location of missing retired Major General BPS Virk from the contact number provided by the complainant Gurkanwal Virk. With the help of the last location, the retired Army officer can be traced. The police hopes of a lead in the case soon." He said the case will be investigated from all angles.

