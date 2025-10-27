ETV Bharat / state

Retired Maj Gen Goes Missing In Haryana's Panchkula

Gurkanwal said and her husband had been residing in the home after the latter's retirement. On October 8, Maj Gen (retd) Virk left home and never returned. She said the day Maj Gen (retd) Virk left home, she was in her office at Sector-22 in Chandigarh. She said as her husband did not return home, she searched for him but in vain. Gurkanwal said Maj Gen (retd) Virk had sent her a message that he was leaving home and when she returned, he was not around.

She then lodged the complaint but after 18 days on October 26. In-charge of Sector-5 police station, Kuldeep said "Efforts are being made to trace the last location of missing retired Major General BPS Virk from the contact number provided by the complainant Gurkanwal Virk. With the help of the last location, the retired Army officer can be traced. The police hopes of a lead in the case soon." He said the case will be investigated from all angles.