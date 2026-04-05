ETV Bharat / state

Retired Judge Welcomes Daughter With Drums After Divorce In Meerut

Calling it a victory for his daughter's dignity, Sharma said the decision came after years of suffering. Pranita had married Gaurav Agnihotri in 2018. However, according to her, she allegedly faced mental and emotional harassment at her in-laws' home for nearly seven years.

Gyanendra Sharma welcomed his daughter, Pranita Sharma, home with drumbeats, flowers and sweets after her divorce was finalised by the Meerut Family Court. Family members danced and sang as she returned, with everyone wearing black T-shirts printed with her photograph and the message, "I Love My Daughter."

Meerut: A retired judge in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut celebrated his daughter's divorce, turning what is often seen as a social stigma into a moment of dignity and support.

Sharma said he wanted to challenge the long-held belief that a daughter should only return to her parental home in death. "Society says a daughter leaves in a wedding palanquin and returns only in a funeral bier. We want to change this thinking," he said, adding that no woman should be forced to stay in an unhappy marriage.

He also said that it is a father's duty to support his daughter and ensure her safety and respect. "A daughter is not property," he added.

Pranita, who holds a postgraduate degree in Psychology and works as a Finance Director at the Judicial Academy, described her family as her biggest strength. She also shared that she lost her brother in an accident in 2022, making her parents' support even more important.

On her new beginning, she urged women not to stay silent about abuse. She encouraged them to be financially independent and strong before marriage.

In another notable division, Sharma said he neither sought alimony nor asked for any belongings to be returned. "All I want is for my daughter to be safe and happy," he said.