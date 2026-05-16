FIR Against In-laws Including Retired Judge Over Noida Woman's Death
According to police officials, special teams have been formed to trace the suspects who were missing during multiple raids conducted at their residence
Published : May 16, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh police on Friday registered an FIR against the husband and in-laws of Noida-based Twisha Sharma (31) following her suspicious death a few days ago in Bhopal.
The case has been registered against her husband Samarth Singh, his mother and father on charges of dowry death and harassment. Samarth Singh's father Giri Bala Singh is a retired judge.
According to police officials, special teams have been formed to trace the suspects who were missing during multiple raids conducted at their residence.
Twisha allegedly died by suicide on May 12. Following her death, her family accused the in-laws of harassing her for dowry since her marriage.
For the past two days, Twisha Sharma's family members had been demanding action and had refused to cremate her body.
Meanwhile, the deceased's family members have levelled serious allegations of physical and mental harassment against her mother-in-law.
The family alleged that Twisha was subjected to physical abuse right from the time of her marriage.
The victim's family also visited the Police Commissioner's office, the ACP's office, and the Women's Police Station on Wednesday to demand registration of an FIR.
According to sources, Twisha Sharma married Samarth Singh, a criminal lawyer on December 12, 2025. The couple had met through a matrimonial website.
Twisha Sharma's brother Harshit Sharma, a Major in the Army, told the police that she was distressed and could no longer endure the situation.
During a conversation over phone, Twisha revealed that her husband had been harassing her for the past eight days.
She was being humiliated over trivial matters, she had said. She wanted to leave Bhopal and return to her maternal home.
She had even made a reservation to travel to Noida, but the news of her death arrived before she could make the journey, Major Harshit Sharma said.
"Everything was normal during the initial phase of the marriage. However, after she resigned from her job, the treatment meted out to Twisha changed. She began to be taunted and called 'worthless.'
She was subjected to humiliation on a daily basis. Consequently, she fell into depression," he said.
The family states that such remarks were emotionally shattering to Twisha.
ACP Dr Rajneesh Kashyap said, "In connection with this suicide case, a formal complaint has been registered under various sections of the law, including those pertaining to dowry harassment and murder.
The allegations that were levelled were thoroughly investigated. The FIR has been lodged based on the findings of this investigation. The final report is currently awaited."
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