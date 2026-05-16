ETV Bharat / state

FIR Against In-laws Including Retired Judge Over Noida Woman's Death

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh police on Friday registered an FIR against the husband and in-laws of Noida-based Twisha Sharma (31) following her suspicious death a few days ago in Bhopal.

The case has been registered against her husband Samarth Singh, his mother and father on charges of dowry death and harassment. Samarth Singh's father Giri Bala Singh is a retired judge.

According to police officials, special teams have been formed to trace the suspects who were missing during multiple raids conducted at their residence.

Twisha allegedly died by suicide on May 12. Following her death, her family accused the in-laws of harassing her for dowry since her marriage.

For the past two days, Twisha Sharma's family members had been demanding action and had refused to cremate her body.

Meanwhile, the deceased's family members have levelled serious allegations of physical and mental harassment against her mother-in-law.

The family alleged that Twisha was subjected to physical abuse right from the time of her marriage.

The victim's family also visited the Police Commissioner's office, the ACP's office, and the Women's Police Station on Wednesday to demand registration of an FIR.

According to sources, Twisha Sharma married Samarth Singh, a criminal lawyer on December 12, 2025. The couple had met through a matrimonial website.