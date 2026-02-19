'No One To Take Care Of Her...': Retired ISRO Employee Murders Wife In Bengaluru
"The accused is not giving proper information during interrogation. It seems he is mentally unstable," informed Joint Police Commissioner of Bengaluru East Zone.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 9:24 AM IST
Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a retired employee of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) allegedly strangled his wife to death at their apartment near Avalahalli in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Nageshwar Rao (75), has been accused of killing his wife Sandhyashri, inside their house at around 10 AM, police said.
According to police, Rao was suffering from health problems. He strangulated his wife with a towel when she was in the kitchen. Preliminary investigation suggests he went behind her and used the towel to kill her. Later, he called a person living in the same apartment and told him that he had murdered his wife. A doctor residing in the same apartment later inspected the house and informed the police. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. Subsequently, a case was registered and Rao was arrested.
During interrogation, Rao said he initially decided to end his own life. However, thinking that there would be no one to take care of his wife and that she would be left alone, he decided to kill her first.
Speaking to media, Ramesh Banoth, Joint Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru East Zone said, "The accused is not giving proper information during interrogation. It seems he is mentally unstable. The exact reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway."
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read: