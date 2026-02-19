ETV Bharat / state

'No One To Take Care Of Her...': Retired ISRO Employee Murders Wife In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a retired employee of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) allegedly strangled his wife to death at their apartment near Avalahalli in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Nageshwar Rao (75), has been accused of killing his wife Sandhyashri, inside their house at around 10 AM, police said.

According to police, Rao was suffering from health problems. He strangulated his wife with a towel when she was in the kitchen. Preliminary investigation suggests he went behind her and used the towel to kill her. Later, he called a person living in the same apartment and told him that he had murdered his wife. A doctor residing in the same apartment later inspected the house and informed the police. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. Subsequently, a case was registered and Rao was arrested.

During interrogation, Rao said he initially decided to end his own life. However, thinking that there would be no one to take care of his wife and that she would be left alone, he decided to kill her first.