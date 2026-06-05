Retired IGP Dies After Being Attacked By A Elephant In Kodagu
There have recently been two incidents of humans being attacked by elephants in Athirappilly and Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuaries.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Kodagu: A wife of a retired Inspector General of Police (IGP) died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Konnanakatte village, near Thitimathi, in Ponnampet taluka of Kodagu district of Karnataka. The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Sandhya. She was the wife of retired IGP Annalamada Sunil Achaiah.
The incident occurred when she was visiting a coffee plantation in Konnanakatte near Thitimathi. On Friday, Sandhya had gone for a walk around 9 AM and was returning home after supervising the work of the plantation workers on their plantation when she was suddenly attacked by a wild elephant.
The elephant was reported to have also attacked two coffee plantation workers in that vicinity. The two workers managed to escape the attack and saved their lives, while Sandhya was seriously injured. She was immediately sent to Lopamudra Hospital in Gonikoppal for treatment. However, the family was informed that Sandhya succumbed to her injuries whilst being treated. Police sources said that the injured workers, who escaped death, are being treated at a local hospital.
There are elephants and other wild animals that are seen to move in this entire stretch of forest between Kerala and Tamil Nadu border. There have been a few incidents reported of elephant attacks. In this same region, on May 18, a tourist woman named Jannisi (33) from Tamil Nadu died after she unexpectedly fell and got trapped under an elephant during a fight between two herds at Dubare Elephant Camp in Somwarpet taluk of the district.
Two days ago, a motorcyclist narrowly escaped a wild elephant attack on the Munnar-Udumalpet National Highway. This incident occurred on the S-Valavu (S-Curve) bend near the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. In yet another incident, an elderly man was killed by a wild elephant in Vaysery village in Athirappilly in Kerala on Friday night. Pullerkatt Mohanan (65) was attacked by a wild elephant when he and his brother, Ratheesh, tried to chase it away from a nearby farm. The incident occurred at 2.45 AM on May 30.
According to villagers, a wild elephant entered Mohanan's farm the previous day and damaged the standing crop. On Friday night, when an elephant came near his house again, Mohanan decided to chase it away to avoid further crop damage.
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