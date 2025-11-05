Retired IAS Oficer Bijay Patnaik’s ‘Chatasaali’ Transforms Tribal Education In Odisha's Gajapati
Every morning and evening, the chants of alphabets and numbers echo from mud-walled houses in the hilly villages of Gajapati. The children call it Chatasaali.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 11:04 AM IST
By Bikash Kumar Das
Bhubaneswar/Gajapati: A retired IAS officer with a lifelong love for teaching has been reshaping the education landscape in some of Odisha’s most inaccessible tribal villages. Former Chief Secretary of Odisha, Bijay Patnaik, has launched ‘Chatasaali’, a community-based learning model that brings quality education to children in remote areas of Gajapati district, places where formal schooling often do not reach.
The idea of Chatasaali took shape in Gumma block, one of Gajapati district’s most remote and hilly regions. In its initial phase, the initiative covers 12 villages and reaches over 300 children between Classes I and V.
“We realised that the standard of education in 186 of Odisha’s 314 blocks was worryingly low. So some of us got together and decided to act, not just discuss,” says Patnaik.
The team formed the Chatasaali Trust, comprising senior officials, retired bureaucrats, and educationists, with the aim of building a local, sustainable teaching model. One educated youth from each village is trained to teach younger children, supported by two experienced teachers who are paid Rs 5,000 per month. The classes run for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening, which ensures that children also attend their regular government schools during the day.
“After six months, we found that two-thirds of the children studying in Chatasaali scored over 60% in their final exams. It proved that with a little care and consistent mentoring, even children in the remotest areas can perform brilliantly,” Patnaik says with a smile.
The initiative specifically targets tribal communities, who make up nearly 27% of Odisha’s population but remain among the most educationally-deprived.
“If we want the state to progress, education is paramount and we have to focus on those who have been left behind,” Patnaik adds.
Everything at Chatasaali is free - from notebooks and pencils to learning aids. “We do not take a single rupee from any child or their family. If the government or private donors come forward to support us, we will expand this model to more districts,” says Patnaik.
Villages beyond Gajapati have already expressed interest in replicating the model, with the Chatasaali Trust offering guidance to anyone willing to start a center in their area.
Parents say the programme is doing more than just teaching children but it is changing attitudes toward education. “We as tribals did not know much about education earlier. Through Chatasaali, people are realising that knowledge is something that can never be traded with anything else. It is our greatest wealth," says Pramila Rohit, a local resident.
Bijay Patnaik, a 1976-batch IAS officer, served Odisha in several key positions, including as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (2004–2010) and later as Chief Secretary (2010–2013). Post-retirement, he chaired the Odisha Staff Selection Commission and later served in the Human Rights Commission.
After a brief stint in politics, Patnaik returned to what he calls his 'first love' - education. “I have always believed that real governance begins in classrooms. And the classroom need not always have four walls,” he assertively states.
What began as a small experiment in Gajapati is now inspiring people in other parts of Odisha. For these underpriveleged children from the so-called forgotten villages, Chatasaali is more than a school. "We want to study for a brighter tomorrow," say the children.
