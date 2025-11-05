ETV Bharat / state

Retired IAS Oficer Bijay Patnaik’s ‘Chatasaali’ Transforms Tribal Education In Odisha's Gajapati

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar/Gajapati: A retired IAS officer with a lifelong love for teaching has been reshaping the education landscape in some of Odisha’s most inaccessible tribal villages. Former Chief Secretary of Odisha, Bijay Patnaik, has launched ‘Chatasaali’, a community-based learning model that brings quality education to children in remote areas of Gajapati district, places where formal schooling often do not reach.

The idea of Chatasaali took shape in Gumma block, one of Gajapati district’s most remote and hilly regions. In its initial phase, the initiative covers 12 villages and reaches over 300 children between Classes I and V.

“We realised that the standard of education in 186 of Odisha’s 314 blocks was worryingly low. So some of us got together and decided to act, not just discuss,” says Patnaik.

The team formed the Chatasaali Trust, comprising senior officials, retired bureaucrats, and educationists, with the aim of building a local, sustainable teaching model. One educated youth from each village is trained to teach younger children, supported by two experienced teachers who are paid Rs 5,000 per month. The classes run for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening, which ensures that children also attend their regular government schools during the day.

“After six months, we found that two-thirds of the children studying in Chatasaali scored over 60% in their final exams. It proved that with a little care and consistent mentoring, even children in the remotest areas can perform brilliantly,” Patnaik says with a smile.