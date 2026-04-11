Retired Bureaucrat Duped Of Rs 12.47 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters In Rajasthan's Alwar
The victim said he was warned that his LPG connection will be terminated if he did not pay up some pending amount.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Alwar: Cyber fraudsters cashed in on the LPG shortage across the country by duping a retired bureaucrat of Rs 12.47 lakh.
The victim Jagdish Prasad Meena, a resident of Scheme No 8 under Aravali Vihar police station, was told that his LPG connection details were not updated and he had some amount pending with his distributor. The fraudsters then played the usual trick and withdrew over Rs 12 lakh after obtaining his debit card details.
Meena said the fraudsters on a call told him that his LPG connection details were not updated. "Since I am not well-versed with mobile apps, I handed over the call to my grandson. The fraudster asked my grandson to click on a few links and then asked for my debit card number. He told me that some amount was pending with my LPG distributor and he would make the payment from my card. I did as asked," he said.
Meena said he went to Jaipur the next day. "Upon returning, I saw a message on my phone which stated that Rs 12.47 lakh had been withdrawn from my bank account in multiple installments. I inquired with my grandson and he confirmed that the amount had indeed been withdrawn. I then realised that I had been cheated following which I filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell and Aravali Vihar police station," he said.
Meena said he later discovered that the fraudsters had withdrawn the money from his fixed deposits and deposited it in different bank accounts.
Meena filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell and Aravali Vihar police station. Aravali Vihar police station SHO Rameshwar Lal said Meena was defrauded of Rs 12.47 lakh. "The incident is being investigated and we will also check the bank details of the victim," he said, adding a case has been registered.
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