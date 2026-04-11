ETV Bharat / state

Retired Bureaucrat Duped Of Rs 12.47 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters In Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar: Cyber fraudsters cashed in on the LPG shortage across the country by duping a retired bureaucrat of Rs 12.47 lakh.

The victim Jagdish Prasad Meena, a resident of Scheme No 8 under Aravali Vihar police station, was told that his LPG connection details were not updated and he had some amount pending with his distributor. The fraudsters then played the usual trick and withdrew over Rs 12 lakh after obtaining his debit card details.

Meena said the fraudsters on a call told him that his LPG connection details were not updated. "Since I am not well-versed with mobile apps, I handed over the call to my grandson. The fraudster asked my grandson to click on a few links and then asked for my debit card number. He told me that some amount was pending with my LPG distributor and he would make the payment from my card. I did as asked," he said.