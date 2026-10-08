ETV Bharat / state

Retired IAF Officer Killed After Rock Falls On Moving Car In Nilgiris Amid Heavy Rain

The damaged car after a huge rock fell on it. ( ETV Bharat )

Nilgiris: Amid heavy rain, a retired officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was killed after a giant rock fell on a moving car near Burliar in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, police said.

Coonoor, Ooty, and Kotagiri have been lashed by incessant rains for the past two days, with reports of landslides and fallen trees in many places causing traffic disruptions.

Police said four occupants of the car were seriously injured and were sent to the hospital. However, the retired IAF officer, Krishnamurthy from the Jagadala area of ​​Coonoor, succumbed at the hospital before receiving treatment. Three others are undergoing treatment. An investigation has been launched into the incident by Mettupalayam police station. Following the incident, Mettupalayam police have warned tourists not to park their vehicles under trees and take photographs or videos on the Coonoor mountain road. Earlier, district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru took stock of the water level in the Nilgiris regarding the precautionary measures taken in view of the rains.