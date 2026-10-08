Retired IAF Officer Killed After Rock Falls On Moving Car In Nilgiris Amid Heavy Rain
Police said three occupants of the car were seriously injured and were sent to the hospital. The deceased has been identified as Krishnamurthy from Cooonor.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
Nilgiris: Amid heavy rain, a retired officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was killed after a giant rock fell on a moving car near Burliar in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, police said.
Coonoor, Ooty, and Kotagiri have been lashed by incessant rains for the past two days, with reports of landslides and fallen trees in many places causing traffic disruptions.
Police said four occupants of the car were seriously injured and were sent to the hospital. However, the retired IAF officer, Krishnamurthy from the Jagadala area of Coonoor, succumbed at the hospital before receiving treatment. Three others are undergoing treatment.
An investigation has been launched into the incident by Mettupalayam police station. Following the incident, Mettupalayam police have warned tourists not to park their vehicles under trees and take photographs or videos on the Coonoor mountain road.
Earlier, district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru took stock of the water level in the Nilgiris regarding the precautionary measures taken in view of the rains.
Continuous rain over the past two days has flooded areas like the Ooty railway bridge (near the city palace) and Sharing Cross Commercial Road.
"The revenue and disaster management department, the municipalities and drinking water supply department, the water resources department, and the national and state highways authorities have jointly taken various precautionary measures," the DM said.
Tanneeru said steps have been taken to quickly drain the rainwater accumulated in areas of Ooty, including the railway junction, mini garden, Pinkerpost, and Charing Cross.
Furthermore, the Uthagamandalam Municipality has prepared all necessary equipment and sufficient personnel, including two JCB bulldozers, a small earthmoving machine, several water and waste suction machines, and a high-pressure water jetting machine for emergency rescue and relief operations, she added.
"The public should not panic as the district administration has taken all precautionary measures in view of the rain," Tanneeru said.
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