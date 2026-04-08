ETV Bharat / state

Retired Govt Official Kills Wife In Odisha's Bhubaneswar

She often visited her parents. Devaraj had retired two years back and had built a two-storey house in Swastik Nagar. He lived with his wife on the first floor. Arpita said Devaraj developed a liver infection around six months back. Besides, his (Devaraj)'s blood sugar had been fluctuating owing to which he had lost weight.

The deceased was identified as Priyambada Sadangi alias Lily (55). The accused Devaraj Sadangi (62), who retired as a senior accountant at the AG office, surrendered before police after committing the crime. Based on a complaint filed by the couple's daughter Arpita, a case (no 143/2026) has been registered at Airfield police station. Police said Arpita is married and resides in Patrapada locality of the capital with her family.

"He (Devaraj) was worried about his ailments. Yesterday, I told him that he would be fine. Today at 12 noon, he brought my mother's gold ornaments and some money and gave them to me. After that, he left the house in a hurry," Arpita said.

Devaraj's relative Sarat Kumar Das said when he arrived at Devaraj's house on the day, he saw a PCR van parked outside. He was then informed of the incident. A woman who works near Devaraj's house said Priyambada did not talk to anyone and did not even come out of the house much.

Airfield police station IIC Deepika Devi Roy said, "The accused surrendered at the police station after committing the murder. The police have arrested him. A knife has been recovered from the house. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was suffering depression. Investigation into the incident is on."