Retired Dehradun Scientist Loses Rs 3.39 Lakh To Cyber Fraudster

Dehradun: A retired scientist of the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) in Uttarakhand's Dehradun was duped of Rs 3.39 lakh by a cyber fraudster in the pretence of helping him with online payment, police said.

In his complaint at the Nehru Colony police station, octogenarian PC Semwal's son Sanjay Semwal said his father was facing some technical difficulties with a banking payment app on December 23, 2025. When he searched for a helpline number on the internet for assistance, an unknown person made a video call to his WhatsApp number. Claiming to be an SBI executive, the person offered help to Semwal with the issue. Subsequently, he shared an APK file with Semawal, asking him to download it. Through the file, the person gained access to Semawal's phone and withdrew Rs 3.39 lakh within minutes.

"A case has been registered against an unknown accused based on the victim's complaint. Police are investigating the matter," Nehru Colony police station sub-inspector Sanjeet Kumar said.