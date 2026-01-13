Retired Dehradun Scientist Loses Rs 3.39 Lakh To Cyber Fraudster
Octogenarian PC Semwal received a call from an unknown person impersonating an SBI official who shared an APK file to gain access to his phone.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Dehradun: A retired scientist of the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) in Uttarakhand's Dehradun was duped of Rs 3.39 lakh by a cyber fraudster in the pretence of helping him with online payment, police said.
In his complaint at the Nehru Colony police station, octogenarian PC Semwal's son Sanjay Semwal said his father was facing some technical difficulties with a banking payment app on December 23, 2025. When he searched for a helpline number on the internet for assistance, an unknown person made a video call to his WhatsApp number. Claiming to be an SBI executive, the person offered help to Semwal with the issue. Subsequently, he shared an APK file with Semawal, asking him to download it. Through the file, the person gained access to Semawal's phone and withdrew Rs 3.39 lakh within minutes.
"A case has been registered against an unknown accused based on the victim's complaint. Police are investigating the matter," Nehru Colony police station sub-inspector Sanjeet Kumar said.
Meanwhile, STF SSP Navneet Bhullar has appealed to the public not to fall for any kind of tempting offers, fake websites, schemes promising to double money, or unknown offers for ticket bookings, invest in fake investment offers such as social media subscriptions or website offers, befriend unknown people on social media and accept unknown calls. He urged the public to verify the authenticity of the caller before sharing any personal information or documents.
Bhullar added that one must thoroughly verify the site and the company concerned before applying for jobs online, and not to search for customer care numbers on the internet at random.
The rapidly increasing investment-related scams have defrauded millions of people. Through fake review programs, scammers first gain people's trust by offering small rewards and then gradually lure them into investing large sums of money. Whenever in doubt, one must immediately contact the nearest police station or cyber fraud helpline number 1930, Bhullar added.
