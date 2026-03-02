ETV Bharat / state

Retired Bank Officer Duped Of Rs 60 Lakh In Crypto Trading Scam In Agra

By Shyam Vir Singh

Agra: A 77-year-old retired bank employee was allegedly duped of nearly Rs 60 lakhs by cyber criminals who lured him with promises of hefty profits through cryptocurrency trading, police said.

The victim, Krishna Gopal Sharma, a resident of Shahganj here, lodged a complaint at the cybercrime police station after discovering the fraud. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the accused, police said.

In his complaint, Sharma said he received a message in October 2024 on Facebook Messenger from a person identifying himself as ‘Anna’, who claimed that trading in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency was highly profitable. The accused allegedly introduced himself as being associated with a reputed investment firm and invoked the name of Morgan Stanley to gain the victim’s trust.

Sharma told police that he was persuaded to open a trading account through a link sent by the accused and was later asked to create a crypto wallet. Between October 2024 and January 2026, he transferred around Rs 60 lakh in multiple instalments through UPI transactions.