ETV Bharat / state

Retired Rajasthan Police Officer Dies By Suicide In Jodhpur

Jodhpur: A retired Additional Superintendent of Police of Rajasthan Police allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Mandore area of ​​Jodhpur on Thursday.

The reason for the retired officer taking the extreme step is not yet clear. Police said, the deceased was alone at home when he died by suicide. The deceased's family arrived at home a few hours later and took the retired officer to Paota Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. At around 4 pm, Mandore police station was informed of the incident.

SHO Shesh Karan stated that the body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital mortuary for a postmortem. Upon learning of the incident, members of the Charan community gathered at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Originally from Nagaur district, the deceased had been living in Jaipur after retiring two years ago. He had recently moved to his Jodhpur residence in Lal Sagar.