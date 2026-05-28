Retired Rajasthan Police Officer Dies By Suicide In Jodhpur
The deceased had retired two years back and was mentally disturbed for some time.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
Jodhpur: A retired Additional Superintendent of Police of Rajasthan Police allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Mandore area of Jodhpur on Thursday.
The reason for the retired officer taking the extreme step is not yet clear. Police said, the deceased was alone at home when he died by suicide. The deceased's family arrived at home a few hours later and took the retired officer to Paota Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. At around 4 pm, Mandore police station was informed of the incident.
SHO Shesh Karan stated that the body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital mortuary for a postmortem. Upon learning of the incident, members of the Charan community gathered at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Originally from Nagaur district, the deceased had been living in Jaipur after retiring two years ago. He had recently moved to his Jodhpur residence in Lal Sagar.
The deceased's relatives said he was mentally disturbed for some time, although the reason for him taking the extreme step has not yet been ascertained. The deceased's son lives in Delhi with his family. The deceased's last posting before his superannuation was in Sanchore. According to community members, the deceased had a friendly demeanour.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read
'Modi-Pradhan Duo Accountable To This Family': Rahul Meets Kin Of NEET Student Who Died By Suicide