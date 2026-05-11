ETV Bharat / state

Retired Army Soldier Kills Son For Objecting His Second Marriage, Dies By Suicide In Ludhiana

Ludhiana Police have launched an investigation into the incident ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: A 66-year-old retired Army soldier allegedly shot his son dead following an argument over his second marriage and then died by suicide in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Sunday night, police said. The incident occurred in New Agar Nagar of Ludhiana. According to the Ludhiana Police, retired soldier Surinder Singh first fired at his son, Gursharan Singh Ginni, with his 12-bore rifle, leaving him injured. Gursharan started running to save himself but his father chased him on the road and shot him dead. He then returned home and allegedly consumed a poisonous substance. Both were taken to the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana, where they were declared brought dead. Neighbours said Gursharan had been objecting his father's decision to remarry and both used to quarrel frequently.