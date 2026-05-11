Retired Army Soldier Kills Son For Objecting His Second Marriage, Dies By Suicide In Ludhiana
Ludhiana Police said an argument broke after Gursharan objected to his father Surinder's decision to remarry.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Ludhiana: A 66-year-old retired Army soldier allegedly shot his son dead following an argument over his second marriage and then died by suicide in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Sunday night, police said.
The incident occurred in New Agar Nagar of Ludhiana. According to the Ludhiana Police, retired soldier Surinder Singh first fired at his son, Gursharan Singh Ginni, with his 12-bore rifle, leaving him injured. Gursharan started running to save himself but his father chased him on the road and shot him dead. He then returned home and allegedly consumed a poisonous substance.
Both were taken to the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana, where they were declared brought dead.
Neighbours said Gursharan had been objecting his father's decision to remarry and both used to quarrel frequently.
On Sunday, the father and the son had a heated argument over the same issue that later escalated. The family moved to Ludhiana 20 years ago while his two brothers live in the village. Surinder's wife died some years back, leaving behind a son and two daughters. Presently, the daughters are settled aboard while Gursharan, who was unmarried, lived with his father, police said.
Police said a case has been registered at Raghunath police station in this connection and the weapon used in the crime has been seized.
"I spoke to Ajitpal, chief investigation officer of the police station, over phone and he told me that investigations are underway while the bodies have been sent for postmortem. The investigation officer also said that further action will be taken as per the investigation. Gursharan's sisters have been informed about the incident and the bodies will be handed over to them after their arrival. The police also said that their statements will be recorded," a relative said.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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