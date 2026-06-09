ETV Bharat / state

Retired Army Major Alleges Harassment During Drunk-Driving Check In Haryana's Gurugram

The former Army officer has sought an impartial inquiry into the alleged harassment of his family during traffic checking. ( ETV Bharat )

Gurugram: Retired Major Hemendra Singh, who was left disabled after being injured during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, has levelled serious allegations against the traffic police in Haryana's Gurugram. He claimed that during a drink-and-drive check, he, his wife and their two minor daughters were made to stand on the roadside for nearly one-and-a-half hours late at night.

According to the retired Army officer, police personnel did not allow them to leave even after a re-test reportedly proved that the alcohol he had consumed was within the permissible limit. He has also accused officers of behaving in an insulting and disrespectful manner.

Major Hemendra Singh has sent an email complaint to the Gurugram Police Commissioner, seeking an impartial investigation into the incident.

According to the complaint, he was returning home with his wife and daughters, aged 9 and 14, after dinner at a restaurant on Golf Course Road on Sunday night, when a traffic police team stopped his vehicle for routine inspection.

The retired officer alleged that police used the same breathalyser nozzle on another driver without replacing it. The initial test reportedly showed an alcohol reading of 91 mg/100 ml, following which police began the challan process.

Re-Test Showed Safe Reading

Hemendra Singh said he objected to the first reading and demanded another test using a fresh nozzle. After considerable argument, he claimed that two re-tests were conducted and both recorded a reading of 13 mg/100 ml, which was within the legal limit.

The retired major further alleged that when he attempted to take a photograph of the reading, police personnel stopped him. He also claimed that one officer used abusive language and told him, "Teri afsargiri main nikalta hoon (I will show you your place as an officer)."