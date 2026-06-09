Retired Army Major Alleges Harassment During Drunk-Driving Check In Haryana's Gurugram
A retired Army major has accused Gurugram traffic police of harassment, alleging his family was detained despite passing a re-test.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
Gurugram: Retired Major Hemendra Singh, who was left disabled after being injured during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, has levelled serious allegations against the traffic police in Haryana's Gurugram. He claimed that during a drink-and-drive check, he, his wife and their two minor daughters were made to stand on the roadside for nearly one-and-a-half hours late at night.
According to the retired Army officer, police personnel did not allow them to leave even after a re-test reportedly proved that the alcohol he had consumed was within the permissible limit. He has also accused officers of behaving in an insulting and disrespectful manner.
Major Hemendra Singh has sent an email complaint to the Gurugram Police Commissioner, seeking an impartial investigation into the incident.
According to the complaint, he was returning home with his wife and daughters, aged 9 and 14, after dinner at a restaurant on Golf Course Road on Sunday night, when a traffic police team stopped his vehicle for routine inspection.
The retired officer alleged that police used the same breathalyser nozzle on another driver without replacing it. The initial test reportedly showed an alcohol reading of 91 mg/100 ml, following which police began the challan process.
Re-Test Showed Safe Reading
Hemendra Singh said he objected to the first reading and demanded another test using a fresh nozzle. After considerable argument, he claimed that two re-tests were conducted and both recorded a reading of 13 mg/100 ml, which was within the legal limit.
The retired major further alleged that when he attempted to take a photograph of the reading, police personnel stopped him. He also claimed that one officer used abusive language and told him, "Teri afsargiri main nikalta hoon (I will show you your place as an officer)."
'My Daughters Kept Crying'
In his complaint, Hemendra Singh alleged that despite the normal re-test results, the family was not allowed to leave for a long time.
He claimed that both his daughters remained frightened and kept crying, but the police personnel showed little sensitivity to the situation. As tensions escalated, his wife allegedly called the emergency helpline, 112, for assistance. According to the complaint, the traffic police personnel present at the spot then left the location in their vehicle.
Hemendra stated that he sustained serious injuries during an operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, in which his team neutralised three militants. Due to those injuries, he was medically retired from the Army in 2007 on disability grounds. He is currently working in a senior position in the private sector.
The retired officer clarified that he was not seeking special treatment because of his military background, but only expected fair and respectful treatment as an ordinary citizen.
The incident has also raised questions, as Gurugram Police already has instructions stating that vehicles carrying children, women, or elderly passengers should not be detained unnecessarily for long periods.
Responding to the allegations, ACP Traffic Headquarters Satyapal said the complaint had been received and an inquiry had been assigned to the ACP Traffic East. "Once the investigation is completed, appropriate action will be taken against any employee found guilty," he said.
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