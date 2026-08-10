ETV Bharat / state

Retired Army Jawan Killed, Two Injured In Hit-And-Run In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 47-year-old retired Army jawan was killed, and two others were injured after an unidentified XUV allegedly rammed into three two-wheelers in the Hydershakote area of Rangareddy district in the early hours of Monday, police said. The accident took place at around 5:30 am near Hydershakote, which falls under the jurisdiction of Narsingi Police Station.

According to a Narsingi police official, the XUV allegedly collided with three two-wheelers before fleeing the spot. "Today in the early morning hours around 5:30 AM, an XUV car rammed into three two-wheelers near Hydershakote. Two people were injured, and a retired Army jawan named Ravinder, aged 47, died. He was riding a bike. The car hit the vehicles and fled from the spot," the police official said.

The injured victims were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Their condition was not immediately available. Police said the deceased, identified as Ravinder, was riding his motorcycle when the vehicle allegedly struck him. Following the incident, police launched an investigation to identify the vehicle and trace the driver who fled the scene.