Retired IAF Wing Commander Vipul Yadav Found Dead in Raipur; Police Begin Probe

Raipur: Retired Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Vipul Yadav died by suicide at his residence under the limits of Telibandha Police Station in Raipur. He was 39, police said on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the incident occurred late Tuesday night, but authorities were informed only on Wednesday morning. Vipul took the extreme step at the MLA Rest House bungalow where he had been staying.

Police officials who reached the spot confirmed that no suicide note was recovered. The body has been sent for post-mortem, which will be conducted after the arrival of his family members. Station House Officer Avinash Singh said the deceased officer hailed from Haryana. He had recently been associated with operations linked to anti-Naxal activities in Bastar, Singh said.

"The post-mortem will be carried out once the family members arrive. No suicide note has been found so far. We are investigating all aspects of the case," Avinash said.