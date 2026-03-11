Retired IAF Wing Commander Vipul Yadav Found Dead in Raipur; Police Begin Probe
The retired IAF commander, hails from Haryana but stayed in Raipur, had been engaged in duties connected to intensified anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar region
Published : March 11, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Raipur: Retired Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Vipul Yadav died by suicide at his residence under the limits of Telibandha Police Station in Raipur. He was 39, police said on Wednesday.
According to police sources, the incident occurred late Tuesday night, but authorities were informed only on Wednesday morning. Vipul took the extreme step at the MLA Rest House bungalow where he had been staying.
Police officials who reached the spot confirmed that no suicide note was recovered. The body has been sent for post-mortem, which will be conducted after the arrival of his family members. Station House Officer Avinash Singh said the deceased officer hailed from Haryana. He had recently been associated with operations linked to anti-Naxal activities in Bastar, Singh said.
"The post-mortem will be carried out once the family members arrive. No suicide note has been found so far. We are investigating all aspects of the case," Avinash said.
Police sources stated that Vipul had been engaged in duties connected to intensified anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar region. Security operations in the area have been stepped up following the Centre's renewed push to curb Left-Wing Extremism, with a March 31, 2026, deadline announced for major action in the region.
Officials said forensic teams examined the scene, and further investigation is in progress to determine the circumstances leading to the incident. Family members have been informed.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).