Retired Air Force Officer Shot Dead In Ghaziabad; Police On Lookout For Assailants
Ghaziabad Police are examining the CCTV footage of surrounding areas to identify the assailants and gathering information from eyewitnesses.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 7:13 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A retired Air Force officer was shot dead in broad daylight in the Loni police station area of Ghaziabad on Friday, police said.
The victim, Yogesh Kumar (58), a native of Prayagraj, lived with his family in the Ashok Vihar area of Ghaziabad. He had retired from the Air Force as an Assistant Warrant Officer a few months ago. Police are currently examining CCTV footage of the surrounding areas to identify the assailants.
According to an officer of Loni police station, Yogesh was walking on Saharanpur Road when two bike-borne men stopped next to him and started talking to him. They suddenly shot at him and fled the scene. Hearing the gunshot, people rushed to the scene and tried to apprehend the assailants but they managed to escape. People present at the spot informed the police.
"At around 12 pm, a call was received on Dial 112 informing that a man was shot dead in the Ashok Vihar police post area under the Loni police station. The victim has been identified as retired Air Force officer Yogesh Kumar. Police have taken the body into custody, completed necessary formalities, and sent it for post-mortem. Four teams have been formed to investigate the incident and police are examining the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas," said Siddharth Gautam, ACP Loni.
Police are currently gathering information from family members and eyewitnesses.
