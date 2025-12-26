ETV Bharat / state

Retired Air Force Officer Shot Dead In Ghaziabad; Police On Lookout For Assailants

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A retired Air Force officer was shot dead in broad daylight in the Loni police station area of ​​Ghaziabad on Friday, police said.

The victim, Yogesh Kumar (58), a native of Prayagraj, lived with his family in the Ashok Vihar area of Ghaziabad. He had retired from the Air Force as an Assistant Warrant Officer a few months ago. Police are currently examining CCTV footage of the surrounding areas to identify the assailants.

According to an officer of Loni police station, Yogesh was walking on Saharanpur Road when two bike-borne men stopped next to him and started talking to him. They suddenly shot at him and fled the scene. Hearing the gunshot, people rushed to the scene and tried to apprehend the assailants but they managed to escape. People present at the spot informed the police.