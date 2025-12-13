ETV Bharat / state

Retired Air Force JCO Arrested In Assam For Sharing Defence Info With Pak Espionage Network

Tezpur: Sonitpur police in Assam arrested a retired Junior Warrant Officer of the Indian Air Force for allegedly sharing sensitive defence-related information with operatives linked to a Pakistani espionage network.

The accused, identified as Kulendra Sharma, a resident of Tezpur, was arrested following a credible intelligence input, Sonitpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Haricharan Bhumij said on Friday.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had shared sensitive documents and information with the Pakistani espionage network through social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp. His mobile phone data reportedly showed communication and data exchange with suspected Pakistani spy handlers. However, the exact duration of the information sharing is yet to be ascertained.

Police have seized Sharma’s mobile phone and laptop, which have been sent for forensic examination. Investigators noted that certain data had been deleted from the device, necessitating a detailed forensic analysis.