Retired Air Force JCO Arrested In Assam For Sharing Defence Info With Pak Espionage Network
Police said the accused's mobile phone data showed communication and data exchange with suspected Pakistani spy handlers.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 3:17 PM IST
Tezpur: Sonitpur police in Assam arrested a retired Junior Warrant Officer of the Indian Air Force for allegedly sharing sensitive defence-related information with operatives linked to a Pakistani espionage network.
The accused, identified as Kulendra Sharma, a resident of Tezpur, was arrested following a credible intelligence input, Sonitpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Haricharan Bhumij said on Friday.
According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had shared sensitive documents and information with the Pakistani espionage network through social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp. His mobile phone data reportedly showed communication and data exchange with suspected Pakistani spy handlers. However, the exact duration of the information sharing is yet to be ascertained.
Police have seized Sharma’s mobile phone and laptop, which have been sent for forensic examination. Investigators noted that certain data had been deleted from the device, necessitating a detailed forensic analysis.
A case has been registered at Tezpur Sadar Police Station (Case No 3/2025) under Sections 147, 148, 152, 238 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, and the accused will be produced before a court, said police.
Sharma had served as a Junior Warrant Officer at the Indian Air Force base in Salonibari, Tezpur, before retiring in 2002. He later worked in the Electronics Department of Tezpur University before retiring from civilian service. He is a resident of the Patiasuburi locality in Tezpur.
Police clarified that there is no confirmation yet of Sharma having direct links with Pakistan, but evidence indicates communication with espionage intermediaries through digital platforms. More details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.
Also Read