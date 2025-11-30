ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Serviceman Shot Dead In Uttarakhand's Haridwar

The 62-year-old retired Air Force personnel was on his way to a wedding when he was shot dead.

retired Air Force soldier was shot dead in the Bahadrabad police station area. The deceased, 62-year-old Bhagwan Singh, a resident of JVG Colony in Jamalpur, was on his way to a wedding ceremony late at night. His son was also present in the car at the time of the incident. The murder has caused a sensation. Police have taken the body into custody and sent it to the hospital for a postmortem and have launched an in-depth investigation.
Represetational image (ETV Bharat)
Haridwar: A retired Air Force personnel was shot dead in the Bahadrabad police station area of Haridwar.

According to Bahadrabad police, on the night of November 29, Bhagwan Singh (62), a resident of JVG Colony in Jamalpur and his 22-year-old son, Yashpal, were on their way to a wedding in Roshanabad. At the Jatwada bridge near Jwalapur, they stopped the car to offer a lift to an unknown man.

After a while, the man sitting in the back seat shot Bhagwan. Yashpal panicked and applied the emergency brakes. As soon as the car stopped, the gunman opened the door and fled into the darkness.

Upon receiving information, police and Bhagwan's family immediately rushed to the spot, and rushed Bhagwan to hospital from where, due to his critical condition, was referred to Jolly Grant Hospital in Dehradun. However, he succumbed to the injuries.

Bahadurabad Police Station in-charge Ankur Sharma stated that the incident occurred on Saturday night. "We rushed to the spot as soon as we received information. Based on information provided by the deceased's son, a search operation was launched to apprehend the accused, but no trace of him was found".

He said the deceased's body has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem. "The case is being investigated from every angle, he added.

