Rethinking Bengaluru’s Drains: New Course On Flood Control and Water Recharge

Bengaluru: Government officials and urban planners have outlined a shift in how the city plans, builds and governs its drainage systems.

At a seminar titled 'Nature-based Solutions for Bengaluru: Reflections on Drainage', the focus was on moving away from fragmented fixes towards integrated, nature-based approaches that address flooding, scarcity of water and public space.

The event brought together officials from multiple urban agencies, technical experts and civil society organisations to examine how Bengaluru can capture and recharge the rain it already receives. Speakers noted that despite getting close to 900 mm of rainfall annually, the city struggles to hold water due to rapid urbanisation, loss of permeable surfaces and broken natural drainage networks.

Event saw participation of urban agencies, technical experts and civil society organisations (ETV Bharat)

Drains, Lakes And Flooding Paradox

Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, said Bengaluru’s flooding and drainage issues must be seen in the context of the city’s growth and infrastructure gaps. “We often talk about floods as if they are isolated events. In reality, they are connected to how we manage sewage, roads, lakes and public spaces,” he said.

Referring to recent heavy rainfall, Rao pointed out that flooding is not uniform across the city. Areas where terrain allows water to flow naturally saw fewer complaints, while localities with constrained drainage and sewage mixing into stormwater lines, faced repeated waterlogging. He noted that Bengaluru still has a sewage treatment shortfall of around 600 million litres per day, much of which enters stormwater drains and contaminates groundwater.

Rao highlighted the K100 project, a nine-kilometre initiative to rework a major stormwater drain into a public water corridor. “The idea is not only to move water away quickly, but to manage waste properly and show that drains can also become usable public spaces,” he said. According to him, the demonstration effect of such projects can create public demand for similar solutions across other lake systems.

He also said the city is looking at using its network of nearly 200 lakes as temporary storage during high-intensity rainfall. Lakes such as Madiwala and Ulsoor are being examined for their ability to hold excess water and release it gradually. “If we treat lakes as a connected system, they can play a significant role in flood control and recharge,” Rao said.