Rethinking Bengaluru’s Drains: New Course On Flood Control and Water Recharge
Nature-based solutions, combined with better governance and planning, offer a path for the city to address problems of flood resilience and groundwater recharge, experts say.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 6:02 PM IST|
Updated : December 18, 2025 at 6:19 PM IST
Bengaluru: Government officials and urban planners have outlined a shift in how the city plans, builds and governs its drainage systems.
At a seminar titled 'Nature-based Solutions for Bengaluru: Reflections on Drainage', the focus was on moving away from fragmented fixes towards integrated, nature-based approaches that address flooding, scarcity of water and public space.
The event brought together officials from multiple urban agencies, technical experts and civil society organisations to examine how Bengaluru can capture and recharge the rain it already receives. Speakers noted that despite getting close to 900 mm of rainfall annually, the city struggles to hold water due to rapid urbanisation, loss of permeable surfaces and broken natural drainage networks.
Drains, Lakes And Flooding Paradox
Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, said Bengaluru’s flooding and drainage issues must be seen in the context of the city’s growth and infrastructure gaps. “We often talk about floods as if they are isolated events. In reality, they are connected to how we manage sewage, roads, lakes and public spaces,” he said.
Referring to recent heavy rainfall, Rao pointed out that flooding is not uniform across the city. Areas where terrain allows water to flow naturally saw fewer complaints, while localities with constrained drainage and sewage mixing into stormwater lines, faced repeated waterlogging. He noted that Bengaluru still has a sewage treatment shortfall of around 600 million litres per day, much of which enters stormwater drains and contaminates groundwater.
Rao highlighted the K100 project, a nine-kilometre initiative to rework a major stormwater drain into a public water corridor. “The idea is not only to move water away quickly, but to manage waste properly and show that drains can also become usable public spaces,” he said. According to him, the demonstration effect of such projects can create public demand for similar solutions across other lake systems.
He also said the city is looking at using its network of nearly 200 lakes as temporary storage during high-intensity rainfall. Lakes such as Madiwala and Ulsoor are being examined for their ability to hold excess water and release it gradually. “If we treat lakes as a connected system, they can play a significant role in flood control and recharge,” Rao said.
Nitya Ramesh, Director at Jana Urban Space Foundation, said Bengaluru’s drainage crisis reflects long-standing failures in planning, design, governance and accountability. “We see streets flooding while lakes dry up and groundwater levels fall. These are not separate problems. They come from the same broken system,” she said.
Ramesh explained that the city’s traditional box drains are no longer suitable. Built along property edges, they lack proper inlets, get clogged with waste and often carry sewage. She said the pipe-and-chamber system used on Tender SURE roads offers a more scientific alternative. “These drains are sealed, placed under the road, and designed to keep sewage and stormwater separate. They allow quicker evacuation and controlled percolation,” she said.
She added that drains alone cannot solve the problem unless 'nalas' and lakes are restored as part of the same system. 'Nalas', which currently function as open sewers, need to be treated as ecological corridors. Jana’s approach proposes improving water quality using nature-based methods, stabilising edges with green buffers, creating public access where feasible, and involving communities in long-term care.
Pilot efforts such as the Nallurahalli Lake project, where constructed wetlands and trash barriers were installed, were cited as examples of how pollution can be reduced while improving biodiversity.
Governance, Funding And Community Role
Speakers said fragmented responsibilities among agencies handling roads, drains, sewage and lakes have slowed progress for years. Ramesh said drainage planning must be embedded within broader city and climate plans, backed by clear legal mandates and long-term financing. She called for a dedicated water and sanitation department within the GBA and a multi-year funding framework to ensure continuity.
Rao acknowledged that funding remains a challenge but said steps are being taken, including a Rs 2,000 crore World Bank loan, for urban infrastructure projects. Part of this funding will go towards strengthening underground drainage and preventing grey and black water from entering stormwater lines.
Speakers said that while citizen participation has improved lake management in some areas, similar models must extend to 'nalas' and neighbourhood drains. “When communities see these systems as shared assets rather than hidden infrastructure, maintenance and accountability improve,” Ramesh said.
As Bengaluru searches for ways to deal with intense rainfall and water scarcity, the discussions made one point clear. Flood resilience, groundwater recharge and public spaces are closely linked. Nature-based solutions, combined with better governance and planning, offer a path for the city to address all three together.
