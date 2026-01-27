Retd Officer From England Found Dead In Patna Hotel Room, Police Launch Probe
What happened in Room No. 103? A retired British officer died under suspicious circumstances at a hotel located in Jakkanpur police station area of Patna.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Patna: Mystery shrouds the death of a retired British officer who, on Monday, was found dead in a hotel room in Patna's Jakkanpur area, where he had been staying for the last nine days.
The deceased, identified as Ajay Kumar Sharma, was earlier working as an officer in the electricity department in England. After retirement, he came to India on January 18, and was staying in Room No. 103 of the hotel for the last nine days.
However, on Monday, he was found dead inside the room under suspicious circumstances. The hotel staff immediately informed police, who reached the spot and launched an investigation. The body has been sent to hospital for post mortem.
According to a hotel staffer, Ajay Sharma reached the hotel at around 10 PM on January 18 and had been staying in the same room. "The per day rent of the room was Rs 1500. On Sunday, he had gone out for some work and returned to the hotel at 4:28 PM. After going to his room, he called and said that he did not feel like eating food and just wanted to have fruits. The management sent banana and orange to his room," said hotel staffer Amit Kumar.
दिनांक 26.01.2026 की संध्या में #जक्कनपुर थाना को सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि होटल ग्रैंड शिला में एक ब्रिटिश नागरिक अजय कुमार शर्मा दिनांक 18.01.2026 से होटल में ठहरे हुए हैं जो अपने कमरे से बाहर नहीं आ रहे हैं तथा होटल प्रबंधन द्वारा दरवाज़ा खटखटाने पर अंदर से कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं… pic.twitter.com/k8u1fi7WzE— Patna Police (@PatnaPolice24x7) January 27, 2026
Amit Kumar said that between 9 and 10 PM, Sharma again called and asked for Wi-Fi connection. "He told that there was some network problem. However, after that, no call came. From the next morning, no activity was seen from his room. There was no movement and no phone call."
When there was no response even after knocking on the door several times in the morning, the hotel staff grew suspicious. "Around the same time, the driver who used to pick the deceased from the hotel informed the management that Ajay Sharma was not receiving his calls. After this, the hotel staff again knocked on the door, but there was no response from inside," Kumar told police.
At around 3 PM, the Jakkanpur police was informed. After receiving the information, a team of police led by Sadar ASP Abhinav reached the hotel and opened the door, only to find Sharma lying dead.
The senior police official questioned the hotel staff and the owner, checked the CCTV footage and also examined the entry-exit register at the reception.
During investigation, Indian currency and British pounds were found inside a suitcase with the deceased. The suitcase also had information and documents related to his family members. Based on these documents, Patna police contacted the family and informed them about the incident.
Jakkanpur police station SHO Rituraj said the matter is being investigated thorougly. "The family has been informed. The body has been sent for post mortem. At present, the exact cause of death is not clear. Only after the post mortem report comes, the real cause of death will be known. We are investigating the case from every angle," said the official.
