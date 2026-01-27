ETV Bharat / state

Retd Officer From England Found Dead In Patna Hotel Room, Police Launch Probe

Patna: Mystery shrouds the death of a retired British officer who, on Monday, was found dead in a hotel room in Patna's Jakkanpur area, where he had been staying for the last nine days.

The deceased, identified as Ajay Kumar Sharma, was earlier working as an officer in the electricity department in England. After retirement, he came to India on January 18, and was staying in Room No. 103 of the hotel for the last nine days.

However, on Monday, he was found dead inside the room under suspicious circumstances. The hotel staff immediately informed police, who reached the spot and launched an investigation. The body has been sent to hospital for post mortem.

According to a hotel staffer, Ajay Sharma reached the hotel at around 10 PM on January 18 and had been staying in the same room. "The per day rent of the room was Rs 1500. On Sunday, he had gone out for some work and returned to the hotel at 4:28 PM. After going to his room, he called and said that he did not feel like eating food and just wanted to have fruits. The management sent banana and orange to his room," said hotel staffer Amit Kumar.

Amit Kumar said that between 9 and 10 PM, Sharma again called and asked for Wi-Fi connection. "He told that there was some network problem. However, after that, no call came. From the next morning, no activity was seen from his room. There was no movement and no phone call."