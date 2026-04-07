ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Shocker | Restaurant Heats Up Spoiled Biryani As Soon As It Is Ordered; Police Book Owner

Spoiled biryani delivery: According to the police, a person living in Banjara Hills Road No. 2 ordered chicken biryani through the Zomato app on Sunday morning. He ordered biryani from the "Lucky Biryani Shawarma" restaurant in the same area. When he opened the food package, a foul smell came out. This made him suspicious of the hotel management. On inspection, it was found that the biryani was rotten. He immediately filed a complaint with the police.

The police have registered a case against the hotel owner after the biryani ordered online was delivered in a spoiled state. Investigation revealed that the food prepared three days ago was stored in the fridge and heated up when the order was received.

Shocking facts that came to light: On the complaint of the victim, the Banjara Hills police conducted an inspection in the hotel and shocking facts were revealed. It was found that about 80 biryani packets were stored in the fridge. Also, scenes of rats roaming in the fridge were revealed. As part of the investigation, the police confirmed that the owner Irfan, who was based in Jeedimetla, had prepared the biryani prepared three days ago in packets, stored it in the Banjara Hills outlet, and heated it up when the order arrived and sent it.

The police seized the hotel due to unsanitary conditions, foul odors, rats and cockroaches. Along with this, a case was registered against Irfan, who was running the business. Food safety officials also conducted inspections. The police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Surveillance on adulterated traders: Hyderabad Police has increased surveillance on adulterated traders who are playing with the health of the people in the city. There will be surveillance on the issue of adulterated food, fruits and vegetables. The police are warning that strict action will be taken against those who run businesses in violation of the rules.

If you come to know that adulteration has taken place anywhere in the city or that spoiled food items have been sold, you are requested to immediately inform the H-FAST number 8712661212.