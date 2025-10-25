ETV Bharat / state

Silence Falls Over Kedarnath Shrine; ITBP And Police Deployed For Dham Security

Rudraprayag: On October 23, 2025, the doors of Kedarnath Temple closed for the winter season, resulting in traders operating dhabas, hotels, and restaurants along the trekking route returning home. Silence now envelops Kedarpuri, and the trekking path from Gaurikund to Kedarnath lies deserted. For the shrine's security, Uttarakhand Police personnel and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been deployed.

At the same time, the second phase of reconstruction work at Kedarnath Dham is ongoing, even though the temple's doors have now shut for the season. If there is heavy snowfall, this work will be paused. Various projects under the master plan continue during this period. The region's weather remains clear for now, but security personnel will stay on-site even during future snowfall.

As part of the ongoing week-long progress, a cleanliness drive has been held along the trekking route and within the dham. Garbage has been cleared from the trekking path, the shrine, and the nearby meadows. After the temple doors closed for the season, only workers and a few sadhus and saints stayed behind in Kedarpuri. Since their departure, a sense of desolation has gradually crept over Kedarnath and the trekking camps.

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said that every activity at Kedarnath Dham and along the pilgrimage route is being monitored through CCTV cameras. Similarly, at the district headquarters’ disaster control room, authorities closely monitor every movement along the pilgrimage route and at the shrine.