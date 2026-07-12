‘Responsibility Of Luggage In Trunk Lies With Bus Operator’, Rules Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission
This decision is a relief to the passengers while sending a message to bus operators that negligence regarding safety of passengers' belongings can prove costly
Published : July 12, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Kanker: In an important decision taken in the interest of travellers, the Kanker District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held the bus operators responsible for the safety of the luggage placed in the trunk of the vehicle at the behest of the bus staff.
The Commission held Mahindra Travels guilty of deficiency in service and ordered it to pay compensation, interest and damages for the mental agony caused to the passenger.
It is learnt that Utkarsh Rathore of Mahurband Para was travelling from Kanker to Jagdalpur on a bus operated by Mahindra Travels on July 26, 2025. He had a suitcase containing expensive clothing, essential items, jewellery, and educational certificates.
On boarding the bus, the conductor, Mohammad Irfan, instructed him to put his suitcase in the trunk. The passenger followed as told. However, when the bus arrived in Jagdalpur and the trunk was opened, the suitcase was missing. Upon inquiry, the conductor suspected that the suitcase might have been mistakenly given to another passenger in Kondagaon.
Utkarsh cancelled his onward journey and returned to Kondagaon to search for his luggage, which was not found. He reported the matter to the Police in Jagdalpur, but despite all efforts, the suitcase remained unrecovered. Frustrated, he filed a case against Mahindra Travels and the conductor before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Kanker.
During the hearing, the advocate for Mahindra Travels argued that the responsibility of the luggage lies solely with the passenger and, therefore, the company cannot be held liable. The Commission rejected this argument outright and stated that when the bus staff themselves ask the passengers to place their luggage in the trunk and the trunk keys are also with the staff, ensuring the safety of the luggage falls on the service provider. Therefore, Mahindra Travels cannot escape the responsibility for the loss of the luggage.
A bench comprising Chairperson Justice Sujata Jaswal and Member Dakeshwar Soni delivered the verdict on June 25, directing Mahindra Travels to pay Rs 85,672 based on the list of the lost items along with a simple interest at 6% per annum on this amount from July 25, 2025, onwards.
The Commission said that if payment is not made within one month of receipt of a copy of the order, the interest rate will increase to 9%. An additional Rs 5,000 is to be paid for the mental agony undergone by the traveller, along with another Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses.
This decision is being seen as a relief to the passengers while sending a clear message to the private bus operators that negligence regarding the safety of passengers' belongings can prove costly.