ETV Bharat / state

‘Responsibility Of Luggage In Trunk Lies With Bus Operator’, Rules Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission

Kanker: In an important decision taken in the interest of travellers, the Kanker District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held the bus operators responsible for the safety of the luggage placed in the trunk of the vehicle at the behest of the bus staff.

The Commission held Mahindra Travels guilty of deficiency in service and ordered it to pay compensation, interest and damages for the mental agony caused to the passenger.

It is learnt that Utkarsh Rathore of Mahurband Para was travelling from Kanker to Jagdalpur on a bus operated by Mahindra Travels on July 26, 2025. He had a suitcase containing expensive clothing, essential items, jewellery, and educational certificates.

On boarding the bus, the conductor, Mohammad Irfan, instructed him to put his suitcase in the trunk. The passenger followed as told. However, when the bus arrived in Jagdalpur and the trunk was opened, the suitcase was missing. Upon inquiry, the conductor suspected that the suitcase might have been mistakenly given to another passenger in Kondagaon.

Utkarsh cancelled his onward journey and returned to Kondagaon to search for his luggage, which was not found. He reported the matter to the Police in Jagdalpur, but despite all efforts, the suitcase remained unrecovered. Frustrated, he filed a case against Mahindra Travels and the conductor before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Kanker.