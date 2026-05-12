ETV Bharat / state

Respecting People’s Verdict: Shanmugam-Led AIADMK Faction Extends Support To TVK In TN

Chennai: A faction of the AIADMK led by senior leader CV Shanmugam on Tuesday announced that the party will support Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), accepting the people’s mandate in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

AIADMK was pushed to third place in the 2026 Assembly elections. Addressing reporters at MRC Nagar in Chennai, Shanmugam said, “The people have voted for TVK leader Vijay. Respecting the people’s verdict, we have resolved to support TVK leader Vijay.”

Shanmugam also announced the appointment of former minister S.P. Velumani as the leader of the AIADMK legislature party, former minister C. Vijayabaskar as party whip, MLA Hari as deputy leader in the Assembly, and former minister Kamaraj as secretary. He added that an official letter regarding these appointments had been submitted to the Pro Tem Speaker.

The AIADMK leader said that the proposal laid by the party's General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, following the defeat, surprised many of them. “He stated that the DMK was ready to support him as Chief Minister. This came as a huge surprise to us, he added.”

We opposed this move, Shanmugam said, adding EPS refused to accept our view. “AIADMK was founded in opposition to the DMK, and we have upheld that ideology for the past 53 years. If AIADMK aligns with the DMK, the party itself will cease to exist,” the AIADMK leader said. Following this, a majority of AIADMK MLAs met and passed a resolution opposing Edappadi Palaniswami’s stand.