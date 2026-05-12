Respecting People’s Verdict: Shanmugam-Led AIADMK Faction Extends Support To TVK In TN
Shanmugam also announced the appointment of former minister S.P. Velumani as the leader of the AIADMK legislature party.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
Chennai: A faction of the AIADMK led by senior leader CV Shanmugam on Tuesday announced that the party will support Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), accepting the people’s mandate in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
AIADMK was pushed to third place in the 2026 Assembly elections. Addressing reporters at MRC Nagar in Chennai, Shanmugam said, “The people have voted for TVK leader Vijay. Respecting the people’s verdict, we have resolved to support TVK leader Vijay.”
Shanmugam also announced the appointment of former minister S.P. Velumani as the leader of the AIADMK legislature party, former minister C. Vijayabaskar as party whip, MLA Hari as deputy leader in the Assembly, and former minister Kamaraj as secretary. He added that an official letter regarding these appointments had been submitted to the Pro Tem Speaker.
The AIADMK leader said that the proposal laid by the party's General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, following the defeat, surprised many of them. “He stated that the DMK was ready to support him as Chief Minister. This came as a huge surprise to us, he added.”
We opposed this move, Shanmugam said, adding EPS refused to accept our view. “AIADMK was founded in opposition to the DMK, and we have upheld that ideology for the past 53 years. If AIADMK aligns with the DMK, the party itself will cease to exist,” the AIADMK leader said. Following this, a majority of AIADMK MLAs met and passed a resolution opposing Edappadi Palaniswami’s stand.
He further said that they have also requested that the party’s General Council be convened to thoroughly examine the reasons behind the party’s continuous defeats and to take the party’s growth to the next level. “All leaders must come together, analyse the reasons for the defeats, and take decisions to restore the kind of governance once led by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. AIADMK is no longer part of any alliance. The party must now take a new direction and be safeguarded,” he added.
Former minister SP Velumani, who spoke after Shanmugam refuted reports claiming they were splitting the party. “There is propaganda claiming that we are trying to split the AIADMK into two factions. That is not our intention. This is the party founded by former Chief Minister MGR. Continuous defeats have raised several questions within the party. A healthy discussion on these matters will take place today. We believe the General Secretary will take the right decision,” he said.
In closely fought assembly elections, contesting 169 of 234 constituencies, the party won only 47 seats. Several senior leaders, including former minister D. Jayakumar, lost even their deposits in the election.
The party had also suffered defeats in the 2021 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where it failed to win a single seat. Following this series of setbacks, senior AIADMK leaders have blamed party General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for the continuous losses.
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