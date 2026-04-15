Resort Staff Electrocuted While Chasing Monkey In Madhya Pradesh
Ranu Raikwar was chasing the monkey with an iron rod but it came in contact with a high-voltage line passing above the resort's roof.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Chhatarpur: A resort employee died of electrocution after coming in contact with a high-tension wire while chasing a monkey with an iron pipe in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday.
The deceased, identified as Ranu Raikwar, a resident of Khajuraho, had joined the resort five days back.
According to police, CCTV footage of the resort reveals that a monkey had climbed onto the roof of a resort near Khajuraho Railway Station. Seeing a monkey in the compound, Ranu picked up an iron rod to chase it away. As he raised the rod to scare the monkey, it came in contact with a high-voltage electric line passing above the resort's roof.
Within seconds, a massive electrical spark erupted and Ranu collapsed on the floor, suffering a severe electric shock. The entire incident, captured on CCTV cameras, has currently gone viral on social media.
Upon information, a team from the Bamitha police station rushed to the scene, took custody of the body and sent it for autopsy. The police are currently investigating whether the proximity of the high-tension line to the resort's roof violated regulations or the incident was a result of negligence on the part of the resort management.
Bamitha police station in-charge Valmiki Chaubey said, "The body has been sent for post-mortem. We are currently investigating the matter."
Resort owner Jay Tiwari said, "The tragic incident occurred while attempting to chase away a monkey. A 33kV railway line runs directly over the resort. Several attempts were made to have it relocated but, railway authorities refused to remove it. Deceased, Ranu Raikwar, is survived by two young children and was a resident of Premnagar Colony in Khajuraho."
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