ETV Bharat / state

Resort Staff Electrocuted While Chasing Monkey In Madhya Pradesh

Chhatarpur: A resort employee died of electrocution after coming in contact with a high-tension wire while chasing a monkey with an iron pipe in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Ranu Raikwar, a resident of Khajuraho, had joined the resort five days back.

According to police, CCTV footage of the resort reveals that a monkey had climbed onto the roof of a resort near Khajuraho Railway Station. Seeing a monkey in the compound, Ranu picked up an iron rod to chase it away. As he raised the rod to scare the monkey, it came in contact with a high-voltage electric line passing above the resort's roof.

Within seconds, a massive electrical spark erupted and Ranu collapsed on the floor, suffering a severe electric shock. The entire incident, captured on CCTV cameras, has currently gone viral on social media.