ETV Bharat / state

Resonance With Buddha: A Unique Buddha Purnima Sunrise Sound Healing Experience At Hussain Sagar

The event was curated and facilitated by Sai Santosh Kumar, a yoga teacher and sound healing practitioner, and it was conducted in official collaboration with the Telangana Tourism Department and the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC).

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, a serene and immersive wellness experience titled "Bodhi Resonance A Buddha Purnima Sunrise Sound Healing Experience" was organised this morning at the iconic Buddha Statue here.

The event was held during the tranquil hours of sunrise, which brought together dignitaries, guests, and wellness enthusiasts for a deeply calming and meditative experience. Participants were guided through an immersive sound journey using therapeutic instruments such as singing bowls and gongs, designed to promote relaxation, mental clarity, and inner balance.

The event aims to highlight Hyderabad as a growing destination for mindfulness-based and experiential wellness tourism, aligning with the broader vision of integrating culture, spirituality, and well-being.

The organisers expressed their gratitude to the Telangana Tourism authorities, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Lumbini Park officials, and all supporting teams for facilitating the seamless execution of the event at such a prominent and spiritually significant location.

The participants appreciated the unique setting and the opportunity to experience stillness and mindfulness in the presence of the Buddha statue, which makes it a memorable start to the day. The event concluded on a note of gratitude and reflection, reinforcing the timeless message of peace and inner harmony associated with Buddha Purnima.