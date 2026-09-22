ETV Bharat / state

Resolution To Exempt Teachers From TET Moved In Jammu And Kashmir Legislative Assembly

"This House unanimously urges the Union Government to make necessary statutory amendment to Section 23 of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, to exempt all Teachers appointed before 01.01.2019 from appearing in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET),” the resolution said.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Tuesday moved a resolution in the ongoing autumn session of the legislative assembly seeking to exempt government teachers in the union territory from the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

“This House further urges the Union Government to take all legal steps and issue the requisite Notification through National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for exemption of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET),” it further read.

The resolution, though, was not opposed by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but they sought a debate on it. The Speaker of the Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather said that a debate will be held on Thursday when the session resumes on September 23.

The government’s move to seek exemption from TET has been welcomed by the All Teachers Association J&K. President of All Teachers Association J&K and National Convener, JKTF India, Mrignayani Slathia said the move is welcome. However, the association demanded that the exemption cut off date of 1 January 2019 should be replaced by October 31, 2019, or November 1, 2019.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act came into effect on October 31, 2019, and maintained that all teachers appointed in the erstwhile State before that date should be protected under the proposed exemption. Retaining January 1, 2019 as the cut-off date would leave out thousands of teachers appointed between January and October 2019,” Slathia said.