ETV Bharat / state

Resolution Making State Flag Official To Be Brought In Upcoming Assembly Session: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government wants that, just as there is a state anthem, there should also be an official state flag that reflects the self-respect and identity of the Kannada people.

A final decision regarding granting official recognition to the existing state flag will be taken following discussions during the Belagavi winter session, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering at the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava event held at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, he said a resolution to formalise the Kannada flag will be adopted during the upcoming session and subsequently submitted to the Centre.

"Our government had requested the Centre to grant official recognition to the Kannada flag. However, we have not received a satisfactory response. I have already consulted with legal experts on this matter, and we intend to hold further discussions with them," he said.

According to Shivakumar, the state flag must be accorded the respect it deserves. "We have deliberated on the regulations, the flag code that will define the design and placement of our flag. We will seek input from the public and legislators regarding the appropriate locations for hoisting the Kannada flag, and we plan to present this issue during the upcoming session," he said.

The CM said everyone must remain committed to the official use of the flag everywhere and no other state currently has a state flag, though some have attempted to adopt one.