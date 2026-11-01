Resolution Making State Flag Official To Be Brought In Upcoming Assembly Session: Karnataka CM
Addressing the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava event in Bengaluru, DK Shivakumar said the Centre has not given any satisfactory response on the matter despite repeated requests.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government wants that, just as there is a state anthem, there should also be an official state flag that reflects the self-respect and identity of the Kannada people.
A final decision regarding granting official recognition to the existing state flag will be taken following discussions during the Belagavi winter session, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Sunday.
Addressing the gathering at the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava event held at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, he said a resolution to formalise the Kannada flag will be adopted during the upcoming session and subsequently submitted to the Centre.
"Our government had requested the Centre to grant official recognition to the Kannada flag. However, we have not received a satisfactory response. I have already consulted with legal experts on this matter, and we intend to hold further discussions with them," he said.
According to Shivakumar, the state flag must be accorded the respect it deserves. "We have deliberated on the regulations, the flag code that will define the design and placement of our flag. We will seek input from the public and legislators regarding the appropriate locations for hoisting the Kannada flag, and we plan to present this issue during the upcoming session," he said.
The CM said everyone must remain committed to the official use of the flag everywhere and no other state currently has a state flag, though some have attempted to adopt one.
"We will consult with the public and legislators regarding the possibility of hoisting this flag at the Vidhana Soudha. During the upcoming legislative session, we intend to pass a resolution on this matter and submit it to the Central Government. We plan to give the flag a new design, and we are fully committed to ensuring it receives the necessary legal protection," he said.
According to the CM, private organisations should also hoist the state flag for a month, and the government is preparing to issue an order to this effect. He said celebrating 'Kannada Rajyotsava' will be made mandatory in all schools.
"We have prayed to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari to bless and protect Karnataka. This language has no boundaries. Our flag must be hoisted at all government offices. Furthermore, government-affiliated and government-supported institutions must hoist the Kannada flag," he stated.
He said the responsibility for the survival and growth of the Kannada language is on the younger generation. "Children are the true ambassadors of the Kannada language. The significant duty of preserving and nurturing our invaluable Kannada language for future generations rests upon today's youth," he said, urging that Kannada should not be viewed merely as a language, but embraced as an integral part of our lives.
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