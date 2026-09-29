Residents Take Shelter On Rooftops As Flood Wrecks Havoc In Chhattisgarh’s Bastar
Over 850 people were rescued from flood-affected areas by administration.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Bastar: Residents of the Bastar area of Chhattisgarh recounted facing a dire time in the wake of floods which were caused due to continuous rainfall from September 24 to 27.
Rising water levels in several rivers, including the Indravati, resulted in inundation of several riverside areas. The floodwaters submerged many homes, forcing residents to take refuge on their rooftops.
Several families said that they remained stranded for around four days while their household belongings, grain stocks, and livestock were washed away by the flood.
According to the Bastar district administration, over 850 people were rescued from flood-affected areas and moved to safer places. Some 12 individuals were airlifted by helicopter. However, residents of the flood-hit Dongaghat ward, located near Jagdalpur city, alleged a delay in relief and rescue operations.
"There is desperation even about the availability of drinking water," said a woman from the flood-affected Dongaghat area.
Following heavy rains last Thursday evening, floodwaters entered homes in Dongaghat. According to locals, many families took refuge on their rooftops, and neither motorboats nor helicopters arrived to rescue them.
"We even called the Tehsildar to explain our plight, but no one came," said a local resident. The hardships of the affected areas did not end even after the floodwaters receded.
Many homes remained waterlogged, and roads stayed submerged. According to locals, they had to rely on tractors to travel from one place to another. In some areas, people were forced to wade through waist-deep water to reach safer areas.
The floodwaters have also damaged house walls, with cracks appearing in many structures. Flood-affected people said that they lost livestock and even household goods to the floods.
Moreover, the grains stored in houses and agricultural equipment have also been damaged by the floodwater. Tractor trolleys, pickup trucks, and other farming machinery have also remained submerged.
"There is neither electricity nor water in the house. The whole family spent the night on the roof. We felt like we were in the snow. Where could we take the small children?" asked a woman from flood-hit Dongaghat.
In Dongaghat, an area that is home to approximately 400 people, residents were confronted with scenes of devastation as they returned home. "We were all on the roof. A helicopter circled overhead several times, yet we received no help. The councilor and the mayor simply asked, 'What can we do?'", added another resident of flood-hit Dongaghat.
Even though the water level of the Indravati River has dropped, many homes and roads remain waterlogged, which has hampered public movement. When the ETV Bharat team spoke to the affected families, they demanded an assessment of the damages and the payment of relief to them so that they can get their lives back on track.
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