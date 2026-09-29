ETV Bharat / state

Residents Take Shelter On Rooftops As Flood Wrecks Havoc In Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

Bastar: Residents of the Bastar area of Chhattisgarh recounted facing a dire time in the wake of floods which were caused due to continuous rainfall from September 24 to 27.

Rising water levels in several rivers, including the Indravati, resulted in inundation of several riverside areas. The floodwaters submerged many homes, forcing residents to take refuge on their rooftops.

Several families said that they remained stranded for around four days while their household belongings, grain stocks, and livestock were washed away by the flood.

According to the Bastar district administration, over 850 people were rescued from flood-affected areas and moved to safer places. Some 12 individuals were airlifted by helicopter. However, residents of the flood-hit Dongaghat ward, located near Jagdalpur city, alleged a delay in relief and rescue operations.

"There is desperation even about the availability of drinking water," said a woman from the flood-affected Dongaghat area.

Following heavy rains last Thursday evening, floodwaters entered homes in Dongaghat. According to locals, many families took refuge on their rooftops, and neither motorboats nor helicopters arrived to rescue them.

"We even called the Tehsildar to explain our plight, but no one came," said a local resident. The hardships of the affected areas did not end even after the floodwaters receded.