ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Residents Protest Waqf Board Notices To Vacate Homes At Sri Muktsar Sahib Jama Masjid

Sri Muktsar Sahib: A dispute over the Jama Masjid in Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab continues with residents living within the mosque premises unwilling to vacate their homes despite several notices from the Waqf Board. The occupants claim that they have been living there for over five decades and will not leave unless provided with a place to resettle.

"Some days ago, Waqf Board officials came to our homes and told us that the mosque building is unsafe and requires repairs, so we should vacate the houses. But we have nowhere else to go. We have records to prove that we live here and we have been paying rent," a local resident said. Others said that they have been living in the area since the time when a Gurdwara Sahib existed at the site. They said that the Waqf Board’s actions were unfair and demanded intervention from the government.

Additionally, the residents have asked the government or Waqf Board for a five-marla (about 1,361.25 square feet) residential plots to each family for relocation.